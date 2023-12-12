ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY INAUGURATES 40TH LOCATION IN MASSACHUSETTS

News provided by

ATI Physical Therapy

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Physical therapy provider now servicing patients in Greater Lynn County

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, proudly unveils its latest clinic in Massachusetts, marking its 40th clinic in the state. Situated in Swampscott, this new location is committed to delivering high-quality physical therapy services to Greater Lynn County residents and neighboring communities, fostering accessibility and excellence in helping patients live their best, most active lives.

In partnership with the Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce, Inc., ATI Physical Therapy will commemorate the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at ATI Swampscott – Paradise Rd. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 12:30 p.m.)

ATI Physical Therapy is dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatments, and fostering healthier, more active lifestyles for individuals across the state. The latest clinic opening builds upon a track record of unwavering commitment to the well-being of Massachusetts communities, making a profound impact on countless lives through ATI's comprehensive physical therapy services.

"Expanding our services into new markets aligns with our purpose to continue expanding access to high-quality healthcare services," said Tim Flaherty, Regional Vice President for ATI Physical Therapy. "We are committed to serving Greater Lynn County residents by delivering exceptional care and enhancing community wellness."

Prospective patients, current patients, business partners and other community members are invited to join the celebration and experience the new clinic. The event includes lunch courtesy of ATI and complimentary injury screenings, offering guests an opportunity to explore the new facility.

The clinic is located at 1016 Paradise Rd., Swampscott, MA 01907. For more information, visit www.atipt.com.

ABOUT ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to helping people live better. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our approximately 900 locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Contact:
Michelle Ravelo of Garbo Communications 
[email protected]
714-403-9534

Rob Manker of ATI Physical Therapy
[email protected] 
630-296-2222 x7432

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy

