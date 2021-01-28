ATI Physical Therapy Names John Sanford Vice President of Design, Construction and Facilities

An experienced design and construction professional with a background in architecture, Sanford is skillful in developing and transforming design ideas into high-quality spatial and aesthetic experiences in the commercial retail space. He will draw on his fine-tuned technical ability to execute facility designs with efficiency, quality, predictability and durability as ATI brings more clinics into the fold and expands its nationwide footprint even further.

"John's diverse skill set spanning the architecture, engineering and construction disciplines makes him well-equipped to support ATI's growth strategy in a way that holds quality and value in equal regard," said Powers, SVP of Real Estate. "His program management expertise and eye toward efficiency at every step of the construction process will be of great value to our development efforts. We're thrilled to have him join our team in such an important capacity as we continue to scale to meet the needs of our patients."

Sanford joins the ATI leadership team after a six-year stint at Gap, Inc. As senior director of architecture and engineering, he was responsible for multiple architectural and engineering portfolios, store development activities in Mexico, and oversight of the PMO execution function. Sanford led a team of portfolio and technical directors, project managers and consultants to deliver high-quality, cost-competitive and timely architectural and engineering services and deliverables relating to Gap Inc.'s built-store environment, supporting over $300 million in annual capital spend. He was also instrumental working across business lines to support the brand's real estate and store development objectives throughout North America.

"The foundation for delivering the best results starts with the team tackling the project, and I find great fulfillment in being a part of a team that both complements and challenges each other to achieve a collective goal," Sanford said. "I believe I've found that in ATI. I'm energized by the challenge of helping the brand scale in line with its growth goals and look forward to doing my part to better the in-clinic experience for our patients."

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in close to 900 locations across the U.S. With proven results from more than 2.5 million unique patient episodes, ATI is leading the industry by setting best practice standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span the healthcare spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via the CONNECT™ platform, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

