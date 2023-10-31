ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS A NEW LOCATION IN MARYLAND

Physical therapy provider now has 68 clinics in the state

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, is excited to announce the opening of its 68th clinic in Maryland. The new location is located in Germantown and aims to provide access to high-quality physical therapy services and treatment by dedicated therapists to the residents of Germantown and the surrounding areas.

In partnership with the Gaithersurg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, Inc., ATI Physical Therapy will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its newest location. The event will take place at ATI Germantown – Frederick Rd. on Thursday, Nov. 2 starting at 12 p.m.

ATI Physical Therapy is dedicated to providing personalized care and innovative treatment plans to help individuals recover from injuries, manage chronic conditions, and optimize their physical performance. The new location in Germantown will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and a team of experienced and highly skilled therapists whose core focus is improving and sustaining musculoskeletal health through better movement. Key services include Sports Therapy, Women's Health PT, Hand Therapy and Worker's Comp Rehab, all anchored in a personalized rehabilitation treatment approach.

"We understand the importance of accessibility and aim to make healthcare services more convenient and accessible to everyone," said Tim Flaherty, Regional Vice President for ATI Physical Therapy. "We look forward to continue servicing the residents of Montgomery County by providing exceptional care to improve the health and wellbeing of our patients in that community."

Patients and community members are invited to join the celebration and experience the new facility. Guests will enjoy lunch provided by ATI and the opportunity to observe a demonstration on gait analysis.

ATI Germantown is located at 21030H Frederick Rd., Ste 1038, Germantown, MD 20876. For more information, visit www.atipt.com.

ABOUT ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to helping people live better. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our approximately 900 locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

