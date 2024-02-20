ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY REOPENS IN NEW KIRKLAND LOCATION

The new larger facility signals ATI's enhanced access to care in Washington

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, proudly announces the relocation of its Kirkland, Wash. clinic to a new state-of the-art facility on 97th Lane in Kirkland. This move signifies ATI's commitment to delivering exceptional physical therapy services while catering to the needs of the Greater Kirkland and neighboring areas.

In collaboration with The Greater Kirkland Chamber of Commerce, ATI Physical Therapy will mark the occasion with a grand reopening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony at ATI Kirkland – 97th Lane on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring the ribbon-cutting at 12 p.m.

Building upon ATI's mission to exceed patient expectations by providing the highest quality of care in a friendly and encouraging environment, the larger facility reflects ATI's commitment to community well-being by improving access to comprehensive physical therapy services.

"This new facility in Washington is a testament to our commitment to improving lives and ensuring convenient access to our facilities and services," said Angela Aijian, Regional Vice President for ATI Physical Therapy. "We aim to serve the Kirkland residents and neighboring communities by delivering exceptional care and enhancing community wellness."

Prospective patients, current patients, business partners and other community members are invited to join the grand reopening celebration and explore the clinic's offerings. The event includes lunch courtesy of ATI and service demonstrations on innovative treatments like cupping and Blood Flow Restriction, offering guests a firsthand experience of the services available.

The clinic is located at 11620 97th Lane NE, Kirkland, Wash. 98034. For more information, visit www.atipt.com.

