ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY RETURNS AS AN OFFICIAL PARTNER FOR THE 47TH ANNUAL McDONALD'S ALL AMERICAN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL GAMES

The 47th annual event will be played on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc., a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, is proud to announce its continued partnership as one of the official sponsors for the 47th Annual McDonald's All American Games, for the third consecutive year. The event, set to take place on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, will showcase the nation's top high school basketball talent in a thrilling display of skill and high-level competition.

Building on the success of the previous two years, ATI Physical Therapy will play a crucial role in ensuring the health and well-being of the 48 players participating in the nationally televised games. Four dedicated ATI Sports Medicine athletic trainers will be on-site throughout the entirety of the event, providing 24/7 medical coverage. These highly skilled professionals will work tirelessly to prevent, evaluate, and treat injuries, ensuring that the athletes can perform at their best on and off the court.

As part of the partnership, ATI Physical Therapy's logo will be prominently displayed on all athletic trainers' polo shirts, on court-level signage and in the Parents' Lounge.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the McDonald's All American High School Basketball Games for the third year in a row," said Rob Manker, Head of Marketing at ATI Physical Therapy. "Our goal is to provide the highest standard of athletic care and contribute to the success of these talented young athletes. This sponsorship aligns with our commitment to promoting optimal performance through sports medicine."

"Our dedicated team of athletic trainers is prepared to address the unique challenges that elite athletes face," said Dr. Charles Thigpen, SVP Clinical Excellence at ATI Physical Therapy. "By offering our expertise, we aim to ensure a safe and competitive environment for all participants."

Celebrating the MVPs — Most Valuable Parents

In addition to the focus on player well-being and showing its commitment to the entire sports community, ATI Physical Therapy will celebrate the unsung heroes behind the scenes – the players' parents. Licensed ATI physical therapists will be on hand to perform complimentary screenings for all players' parents, ensuring they are in top condition for the rigors of travel, living on the road and other challenges presented by supporting their star players. Special activations in the parents' lounge will include complimentary giveaways, engaging competitions, and opportunities to win prizes and merchandise. ATI is also sponsoring the College Basketball Parents' Association's McDonald's All American Games Parent Celebration Brunch, with exclusive attendance by the players' parents.

"We think sports parents don't get enough credit for the role they play in supporting their athletes' success and promoting their performance," Manker said. "Focusing on the parents as well as the athletes fits perfectly with the ATI Physical Therapy brand purpose of making every life an active life."

The 2024 McDonald's All American Girls Game is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 2, at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, followed by the Boys Game at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. ATI Physical Therapy looks forward to another year of excitement and excellence in high school basketball, supporting the athletes and their families every step of the way.

ABOUT ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to helping people live better. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our approximately 900 locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under the largest single-branded platform built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

