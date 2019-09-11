Atia Vision Announces Upcoming Presentations Highlighting Modular Presbyopia-Correcting Intraocular Lens Technology

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atia Vision, Inc., a Shifamed portfolio company committed to improving patient outcomes through the development of a novel modular presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (IOL), today announced its technology will be featured in presentations at two ophthalmology conferences this week in Paris, France.

The first presentation will be delivered by the Company during the Ophthalmology Futures European Forum, a clinician-driven global meeting focusing on advancing eye care through innovation of ophthalmic devices, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. The presentation will take place on Thursday, September 12th at the Pavillon d'Armenonville.

The following afternoon, Prof Fritz Hengerer, Chief Medical Officer and Direktor Bürgerhospital Eye Clinic in Frankfurt, Germany, will present a talk titled "Aiming to Restore the Full Range of Functional Vision: Atia Vision's Modular Presbyopia Correcting Intraocular Lens" during the Advances in Restoration of Accommodation/Accommodating Lenses session of the International Society of Presbyopia conference at the Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel Hotel.

"Atia has made significant progress advancing to the clinic. I was extremely pleased to observe how straightforward the initial implants were and expect this technology will address the clinical need for predictable performance," commented Prof Hengerer. "I am very encouraged by the early cases and look forward to additional results."

Additionally, Atia Vision announced that Tracy Valorie, a seasoned ophthalmology executive, has joined as an advisor to the company. With over 25 years of experience, Valorie most recently served as the Senior Vice President, General Manager of the U.S. Pharmaceutical and Surgical businesses at Bausch + Lomb. Previously, Valorie was the Commercial Lead of Ophthalmology at Pfizer, with responsibility for multiple global Ophthalmology brands and commercial development of mid-stage portfolio and long-range strategic planning. Valorie joins the team as Atia Vision begins clinical investigation of its modular device, noting it has demonstrated very promising preliminary results in these early clinical cases.

"Despite growth of premium IOLs, a clear unmet need remains for a solution that provides predictable visual outcomes seamlessly from distance to near vision, without visual disturbances," commented Valorie. "I am excited to work with the Atia team, who is focused on fulfilling that need in the premium IOL market with this innovative lens."

"We are delighted to have Tracy come on as an advisor, particularly at this critical point for the company," stated Mariam Maghribi, President and CEO of Atia Vision. "Her wealth of knowledge and experience in the ophthalmology market will be instrumental as our clinical experience progresses and as we continue to execute on our strategic plan."

Nearly 67 million people worldwide are visually impaired due to cataracts, which can lead to blindness if untreated.1 Atia Vision's innovation addresses the unmet needs of cataract and presbyopia patients through a familiar conventional cataract procedure. The Atia Vision modular intraocular lens technology features an accommodating base responsive to the ciliary muscles, simulating the natural mechanism of the eye, and an exchangeable front optic that allows for subsequent refractive correction.

