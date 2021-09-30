Atidot and Health Gorilla Announce a Strategic Partnership Transforming the Process of Onboarding and Customer Retention in the Life Insurance Industry

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atidot, the next-generation AI and predictive modeling platform for understanding policyholder needs, and Heath Gorilla, the leading provider of healthcare data, have announced a strategic partnership focused on providing data access and management tools that life insurers use to overhaul their customers' journey from underwriting to portfolio management.

The partnership will improve the experience of Atidot's life insurance customers during key stages of their journey. Health Gorilla's access to and connectivity with health and wellness data sources, coupled with Atidot's proprietary technology to understand and predict policyholder needs and preferences, will allow top insurers to engage, measure, and proactively manage risks of their new and existing business.

Atidot is a Silicon Valley startup that provides a data-driven platform for life insurers, powered by AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics.

Health Gorilla, the largest aggregator of health data in the United States and Latin America, securely provides life insurance underwriters with HIPAA-compliant, permission-based access to streamlined health data through its FHIR-based clinical data APIs allowing insurers to make more informed decisions when assessing underwriting risks.

"Atidot is pleased to partner with Health Gorilla in the life insurance space to provide a complete view of the customer-driven opportunities we see in this business," said Dror Katzav, Founder and CEO of Atidot. "Health Gorilla's data is a crucial piece of the puzzle. Together we are capable of transforming the insurer's ability to maximize the value and provide additional benefits for their customers."

"We are excited to partner with Atidot and support the life insurance industry as we expand our product offering for life insurance customers," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "This creates a strong market relationship for two transformational organizations who together can streamline and improve how new business is underwritten and managed - placing the customer first."

Both organizations will be exhibiting at the 2021 InsureTech Connect conference October 4-6 in Las Vegas, where more information about this significant partnership will be available. You can find Atidot at booth 440 and Health Gorilla at booth 1111.

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability platform that allows insurers to completely streamline and scale how medical records are retrieved and analyzed. Through the Health Gorilla platform, insurers leverage structured, complete medical records into their internal solutions to inform risk assessments, streamline underwriting workflows, and enhance the policyholder experience. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About Atidot

Atidot is a cloud-based, SaaS platform tailored specifically to the needs of the life insurance industry, which uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics to enable life insurers to make data-driven business decisions. For more information, visit atidot.com.

SOURCE Health Gorilla

Related Links

http://www.healthgorilla.com

