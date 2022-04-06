Atidot Appoints Sherry Chan to Chief Strategy Officer to Accelerate Growth within the Life Insurance Industry

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atidot, the industry leader in providing state-of-the-art predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to life insurance companies, is proud to announce that Sherry Chan has joined the team in the position of Chief Strategy Officer.

Dror Katzav, Atidot CEO Sherry Chan, FSA, EA, MAAA

Chan started with Atidot in 2021 and brings a strong background as a highly respected actuary with a proven leadership record. Before joining Atidot, Chan spent nearly seven years as the Chief Actuary for the City of New York. An expert in strategic policy operations and relationship management, Chan was instrumental in helping the beneficiaries of over 300 public employees who died from COVID-19 access historical death benefits, setting a precedent adopted by other cities.

Chan is on the Boards of the American Academy of Actuaries, where she is the Vice President of Pension and of Abacus Actuaries, which she co-founded. In addition to her countless leadership roles, Chan regularly gives presentations at colleges, conferences, and webinars. Chan has received numerous local and international recognitions, including being selected for the City & State NY Power of Diversity: Asian 100 list in 2020 and 2021, and was named both a 2019 Crain's New York 40 under 40 and a 2017 City & State 40 under 40 Rising Star of New York City.

"Atidot is in a rapid growth stage, which makes this a fascinating time to join and help guide the company's strategic direction, positioning, and alliances," said Chan. "I am fortunate to work with a highly effective management team with extensive industry experience, and together we will continue to build winning solutions that help insurers optimize their businesses."

"Sherry is an exceptional professional who has worked with regulators and insurance companies. She has a deep understanding of the challenges insurers are facing today and, at the same time, can envision how Atidot can help the industry face these challenges," said Dror Katzav, Atidot's Founder and CEO.

About Atidot

Atidot is a leader in predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning solutions for the life insurance and annuity industry. Atidot's cloud-based platform provides insurers with data-driven, actionable insights that create new revenue-generating opportunities to increase sales and customer retention. Atidot solutions offer a deep understanding of insurers' product positioning and competitive landscape, enabling carriers to adjust their product strategy and react quickly to changing market conditions and competition. Atidot works with industry leaders in North America and Europe and was selected by Gartner to be 'Cool Vendor 2019 in Insurance'. The company has offices in California, the UK, Spain, and Israel. https://www.atidot.com/

