Atidot Launches New AI Platform with Powerful Features for Enhanced Life Insurance Analysis and Customer Engagement

Atidot

30 May, 2023, 09:23 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atidot, a leading InsurTech company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new and improved platform. This platform is poised to revolutionize the insurance industry with cutting-edge features designed to optimize life insurance analysis of a complete book of business and customer engagement.

Eyal bar Noy, VP Engineering
Dror Katzav, Founder and CEO
One of the key highlights of the new platform is its ability to predict the behavior of a wide range of policyholders, including whole life, universal life, and term life, in real-time. This streamlines the decision-making process, allowing insurers to make informed decisions and proactively optimize their revenue and customer retention strategies.

Furthermore, the new platform also boasts integrated APIs to external CRM systems, enabling insurers to launch marketing campaigns directly from the platform. Leveraging policyholder in-force data, insurers can now engage with their customers in a more targeted and personalized manner, leading to higher retention and improved customer satisfaction and loyalty.

"We are excited to launch our new platform, which is packed with advanced features that will empower insurers to understand their policyholders better and optimize their engagement strategies," said Dror Katzav, CEO of Atidot. "Our platform is designed to help insurers thrive even in today's volatile market, providing them with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions and achieve sustainable growth."

The platform, a first one of its kind, with its advanced features, can suggest different products tailored to each policyholder's unique requirements, helping insurers optimize their product offerings and boost sales.

"We are using advanced AI technology to bring life insurance and annuities into the modern era. Our automated platform streamlines the entire process from beginning to end, making it easy for insurers to deliver better service, achieve full personalization, and grow their revenue," says Eyal Bar-Noy, Atidot Vice President of Engineering.

About Atidot

Atidot is a leading technology innovation partner for life insurance and annuities companies, offering AI and predictive analytics solutions. Our solutions enable insurers to optimize revenue and customer premiums throughout the customer lifecycle and positively impact how policies are delivered and experienced.

Founded by a team of industry experts, data scientists, and life actuaries, Atidot improves sales and retention and helps with in-force management. Atidot works with industry leaders, such as Pacific Life and Guardian Life, and was named a 'Cool Vendor 2019 in Insurance' by Gartner. The company has offices in the US, Spain, and Israel. Learn more at atidot.com

