Atidot Raises $5M Series A to Bring Big Data and Predictive Analytics to Life Insurers, Appoints Martin Snow as Vice President and CDO

The Israel-based startup harnesses advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to enable life insurers and annuity writers to make data-driven business decisions while enhancing their services to cater to the unique requirements of their customers. Atidot focuses specifically on the life insurance industry (valued at $597 billion in the US alone), offering insurers an easy to use SaaS predictive analytics platform. The company utilizes underused and often neglected sources of data as well as open access information, to enhance existing actuarial and business models.

"Very little of the data possessed by the life insurance industry is being utilized for strategic purposes," said Dror Katzav, CEO and Co-Founder of Atidot. "Current legacy systems do not handle the abundance of data now available, often leaving life insurers in the dark about the nature and behavior of their policyholders. Atidot was founded to enable insurers to become more client-centric. By using existing policyholder data, combined with open sourced information, we build a complete picture of a policyholder and predict their behavior, allowing carriers to offer the best possible service and develop the best business strategy."

In addition, Martin Snow has joined the company as Vice President and Chief Delivery Officer. A former executive at Prudential, TIAA, and MetLife, Martin is a member of the Big Data Task Force of the American Academy of Actuaries and led the development of the industry's first ULSG, priced with Principle Based Reserves, as well as the conversion of the pricing models to a new platform.

"Life insurers and annuity writers can develop new strategies for their in-force management and new business activities through the insights generated by predictive analytics," said Martin Snow, newly appointed Vice President and Chief Delivery Officer at Atidot. "I am delighted to join the fast-growing team of actuaries, data scientists, developers, and product professionals at Atidot. Together we are building industry-specific predictive analytics tools, providing life insurers with new strategies to meet the opportunities and challenges they are facing."

"We believe Atidot has what it takes to become the market leader for predictive analytics for the life insurance industry," said Emanuel Timor, General Partner, Vertex Ventures Israel, who is also joining the Atidot Board of Directors. "We were impressed by the company's achievements, its vision, the depth of its product as well as its customer base. They have built a unique team that combines some of the best data science and big data developers in Israel together with deep actuarial and insurance knowledge."

Atidot is an insurtech company empowering the life insurance industry with big data and predictive analytics. Atidot's cloud-based platform provides life insurers with data-driven insights to inform decision making and develop new business strategies. Founded by a team of data scientists and actuaries, including the former Chief Actuary at the Israel Ministry of Finance, Atidot is working with leading insurance providers to allow them to take control of their existing data to improve policyholder retention, sales, and in-force management thereby increasing revenues. For more information, visit http://www.atidot.com.

