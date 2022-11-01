Atidot Receives ISO27001 Certification

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atidot announces today it has received ISO27001 Certification. This certification confirms the company's commitment to meet the highest data privacy standards and its customers' expectations.

"It is important to us to protect the integrity and confidentiality of our data. Being ISO27001 certified ensures that Atidot has organization-wide protection against security threats," says Eyal Bar-Noy, Atidot's VP of Engineering.

Dror Katzav

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS) and their requirements. The Certification secures information in all forms, including paper-based, cloud-based and digital data. Additionally, the Certification increases resilience to cyber attacks and provides a centrally managed framework that secures all information in one place.

Atidot's focus is on using the most advanced predictive analytic solutions available to help life insurance companies optimize their data and generate new revenues.

"Managing the security of information entrusted by third parties is our top priority. Getting this Certification was important for the future of Atidot," says Dror Katzav, Atidot's CEO and Co-Founder.

About Atidot

Atidot is a leading technology innovation partner for life insurance companies, offering AI and predictive analytics solutions. Our solutions enable insurers to optimize revenue and customer premiums throughout the customer lifecycle and positively impact how policies are delivered and experienced.

Founded by a team of industry experts, data scientists, and life actuaries, Atidot improves sales and retention and helps with in-force management. Atidot works with industry leaders, such as Pacific Life and Guardian, and was named a 'Cool Vendor 2019 in Insurance' by Gartner. The company has offices in California, UK, Spain, and Israel. Learn more at atidot.com .

