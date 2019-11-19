Atieva Powers Season 6 of Formula E with Spec Battery Pack of Its Own Design

Formula E is considered the world's premier form of open-wheel electric racing, and 2019/20 will be the second consecutive season powered by the Atieva-designed battery pack. Prior to this, the race cars were battery-limited to a half-race distance. By enabling a full-race distance while also providing increased performance, Atieva's battery pack will further demonstrate the potential of electric vehicle technology over the course of 14 exciting races.

"We were delighted with the performance of the pack in Season 5," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Atieva's parent company, Lucid Motors. "We are proud that our technology has played a role in advancing this important form of motorsport and we look forward to the upcoming season."

In creating the battery pack, Atieva first leveraged its substantial proprietary database of battery cells, with its engineers identifying a cell with the perfect blend of energy and power for this racing application. They next verified its suitability by simulating a full race season at pack level. With the cell determined, Atieva's engineers proceeded to design the pack with a unique and innovative trapezium shape to best integrate into the aerodynamic and structural envelope of the race car. Finally, they computer simulated and extensively tested the pack for key attributes such as thermal management and structural performance. The Battery Management System (BMS) software was also created entirely in-house and ensures that the pack performs for the duration of the season with no significant degradation. The packs were then manufactured at Atieva's headquarters.

For more details on the Formula E battery, read the article "Why Formula E Ventured into the Valley to Climb The Mountain," found in the December 2019 copy of Race Tech Magazine.

About Atieva

Located in Silicon Valley, Atieva is the technology wing of Lucid Motors. The company has over a decade of experience in developing EV technology across a multitude of applications. Atieva conceptualized, designed, tested, and manufactured the current Formula E battery system at its Silicon Valley headquarters in Newark, California.

About Lucid Motors

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating luxury electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan, featuring a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, the Air will be capable of over 400 miles range and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Production of the Lucid Air will begin in late 2020 in Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

