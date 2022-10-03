ATIF Announces A US$2 Million Joint Venture to Form ATIF Southern US LLC

Businesses of ATIF Southern US LLC Would Cover Southern United States

IRVINE, California, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF) (the "Company," or "ATIF"), a holding company providing business and financial consulting services in Asia and North America, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed Business Partnership Agreement (the "Agreement") with David Shan on September 26, 2022 to jointly fund a total of US$2 million to establish ATIF Southern US LLC ("ATIF Southern") in Texas to cover the entire southern region of U.S. with ATIF's premium IPO advisory service.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the two parties jointly contributed a total of US$2 million, with 60% of the shares held by ATIF and 40% by David Shan. ATIF Southern will serve as a business branch of ATIF, based in Texas, and extend the Company's best-in-class IPO advisory services to outstanding local companies throughout the southern United States. Both parities will jointly select qualified companies for IPOs and the joint capitalization of US$2 million for operating and investment capital will provide financial support for a successful IPO in major capital markets of U.S.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, ATIF is dedicated to providing one-stop solutions for IPO advisory services for SMEs in the United States. With a professional service team, rich experience in IPO consulting and operations and resources of numerous partner institutions, ATIF has strong ability in guiding outstanding SMEs to the U.S. capital market and providing them with quality financial support through equity financing, fully assisting them to enter the capital market.

Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ATIF, commented, "We are very excited to launch this new branch of ATIF. David is a investor with proven records and we aims to maximize the benefits through our partnership by leveraging the strengths of each side. The southern U.S. is a land of great potential, and we hope to bring our services to quality companies there as well as be a financial boost to them. We are confident that our services will definitely smooth the way for companies to go public and that we, also as investors, are able to gain high returns."

About ATIF Holdings Limited

ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with business consulting, asset management, and investment businesses, with offices in Los Angeles, California, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. ATIF mainly provides IPO Advisory Services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the United States. ATIF was awarded the "Top 10 Best Listed Companies 2019" from the "Golden Bauhinia Award," the highest award in Hong Kong's financial and securities industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

