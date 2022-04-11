ATIF Holdings Chairman and CEO Jun Liu Purchases 25,899 Shares of ATIF on the Open Market

Demonstrates Confidence in ATIF's Future Development and Current Market Undervaluing of its Shares

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Company," "ATIF" or "We"), a holding company providing business and financial consulting services in Asia and North America, today announced that ATIF's President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO, Mr. Jun Liu has purchased 25,899 shares of ATIF stock on the open market from January 18 – April 5, 2022. Since December of 2021, Mr. Jun Liu has purchased 50,500 shares of ATIF stock in total.

Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ATIF commented, "These open market share purchases of ATIF stock reflect my absolute confidence in what we are building at ATIF, from our expert IPO Advisory Services, the ATIF-1 Hedge Fund, our Digital Asset Platform Service division, and future Equity Crowdfunding Platform, across both China and the United States. I believe that the current market price of our stock represents a highly attractive valuation for investors, making now an opportune time to invest in ATIF. As the largest stockholder of ATIF, my interests continue to be fully aligned with my fellow stockholders. I expect to continue investing in the open market as long as our stock remains at these price levels in accordance with applicable securities laws. I look forward to continuing to execute our plan to drive value for shareholders."

About ATIF Holdings Limited

ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with business consulting, asset management and investment business with business centers located in Los Angeles, California, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. ATIF mainly provides IPO Advisory Services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. ATIF was awarded the "Top 10 Best Listed Companies 2019" from the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in Hong Kong's financial and securities industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

To learn more about IPOEX, our financial services platform, please visit: https://www.ipoex.com/

For more information about NFTDPO, our NFT service division, please visit https://nftdpo.com/.

Follow ATIF on Social Media:

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

LinkedIn

Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients, complete projects for clients, and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE ATIF Holdings Limited