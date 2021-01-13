ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Its IPO Client Soars 100% in the U.S. Trading Debut

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, "ATIF"), a company providing business consulting and media services in Asia and North America, announces the client of ATIF, a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI, "Qilian"), has made a powerful debut with its IPO on January 12, 2021.

Qilian's stock opened at US$5.00 and reached a high of US$22, up 340% and closed at US$10, up 100%, with its market capitalization of US$350 million.

Qilian announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per share on January 12, 2021. Qilian expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$25 million from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.

About Qilian International Holding Group Limited

Qilian International Holding Group Limited, headquartered in Gansu, China, is a pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer in China. It focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers. The Company's products are sold in more than 20 provinces in China. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.qlsyy.net.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with asset management, investment holding and media services sectors and provide business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF operates an internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com, which provides prestige membership services including online capital market information, pre-IPO education and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to continue to operate through our VIE structure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

