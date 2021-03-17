ATIF Holdings Limited Conducts Research on Cutting-edge Blockchain Technology in the Finance Sector - Initiating Preliminary Exploration in Fintech

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, "ATIF" or "We"), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, has initiated research on the development of blockchain technology in the financial sector in China to strengthen ATIF's expertise and further our preliminary exploration in the Fintech industry.

Blockchain technology developed at a rapid pace in China during the first half of 2020. According to The Current Status and Prospects of China's Blockchain Development in First Half 2020 published by China Center for Information Industry Development, a total of 8,129 new blockchain-related companies were registered in the first half of 2020 in China, accounting for 20.3% of the total number of blockchain companies. Blockchain-related companies in China have captured the attention of U.S. investors. By the end of 2020, there are approximately 15 blockchain concept Chinese public companies in the U.S. with four listed in the most recent two years which include cryptocurrency mining companies related to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In recent years, China's blockchain technology in the financial sector developed exponentially, specifically in the enterprise blockchain genre. Studies show that the primary distribution of enterprise blockchain is in the financial space related to securities, corporate finance, digital currency, asset management and etc., accounting for up to 18% in the first half of 2020.

"Through our initial study on blockchain, we recognize that implementation of this technology is most prevalent in the finance industry boasting the most projects and successful practices." said Pishan Chi, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ATIF, "We believe that development and application of blockchain technology in finance can help companies reduce risk control costs and solve financing challenges in more effective ways. We expect our research to create incremental value to our business development, and more importantly, initiate our exploration of the Fintech field."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with asset management, investment holding and online financial information business with overseas business centers in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China to support its global services. ATIF mainly provides IPO Advisory Services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF also operates an internet-based financial information service platform IPOEX.com , which provides prestige membership services including market information, pre-IPO education, IR media and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. ATIF plans to launch securities investment service and investment advisory in Q2 2021. ATIF was awarded the "Top 10 Best Listed Companies 2019" from the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in Hong Kong's financial and securities industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to continue to operate through our VIE structure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

