ATIF Holdings Limited Officially Launches IPOEX.com Online Financial Consulting Service Platform

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Company"), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that the Company officially launched its internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com (IPOEX). The platform aims to provide comprehensive consulting services in equity, financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients, which has innovatively digitalized traditional offline services offering a one-stop enterprise consulting service for corporate clients seeking equity financing, IPO and media relations development.

IPOEX provides prestige membership services including online information, training and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing channels, which paves the way for companies seeking IPO in the US market. Once becoming a member, corporate clients are able to obtain a standardized guidance and advisory on enterprise information presentation, financing information release, IPO related expertise sharing, investor relations website setup, and personalized enterprise consulting on matching with investment institutions and related investor database.

IPOEX's pre-IPO related services range from education and advisory on business models, financial and legal compliance matters, tailor-designed equity structure proposals, equity financing and IPO plans, as well as related investor relations services and preparations of roadshow, which encompasses all aspects leading up to successful listing on a public market.

IPOEX's media relations services are designed to help corporate clients gain access to wider financial media space that include influential profile interviews, global news distribution, media content production, visualized presentation such as corporate videos, as well as personalized interviews with foreign media and publications.

IPOEX's database currently cover over 20,000 institutions and also target to collaborate with additional governmental, industrial and business organizations and associations to make best use of its profound network, to provide an elite service for its members as well as add additional institutions to its platform.

CEO of ATIF, Mr. Pishan Chi said, "IPOEX will help our clients gain access to the specific financing resources that meet their needs. IPOEX has done a splendid job identified over 20,000 institutions in its database, which is one of IPOEX's key strengths and will help to attract more companies to become members of the platform. Most of our management at the Company are pioneers in China's internet space, in particular, our President and Chairman Mr. Jun Liu, who is an internet expert, had worked at Alibaba as a regional director, served as president and chairman for China's first B2C online shopping website Mogen, and set up e-commerce Group B2B.cn which had grew to become China's top 10 e-commerce company within six years. Mr. Liu also serves on various e-commerce committees at Chinese higher education institutions. With the proven experience, we are confident that our platform will soon grow to become a leading financial consulting platform matching investor and companies' equity financing interests mutually."

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

