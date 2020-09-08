ATIF Holdings Limited Outlines Growth Strategies for Online Financial Consulting Services Platform IPOEX.com

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Company"), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today outlined the business strategies of IPOEX.com (IPOEX), the online financial consulting services platform that it has launched recently. IPOEX aims to provide financial consulting services to corporate members assisting them to prepare for fund-raising and initial public offerings in the domestic and international markets. IPOEX publishes its members' corporate profile and fund-raising information on IPOEX to further their investor relation development, and also provide online IPO tutorials to its members to educate them to understand the capital market.

IPOEX will work with various regional industrial zones and trade associations, and shall divert traffic to its platform to increase its membership network. Based on the circumstances of its members, IPOEX will provide them with comprehensive offline professional training and guidance based on their requirements.

For free membership, members may publish their corporate profile, fund-raising information, and to attend online IPO tutorials. Formal member in the paid membership includes unlimited access to IPOEX's database of global investors, unlimited access to real-time investment opportunity and investment information. Formal membership also includes tailor-made services including investor relations website set-up and one-on-one consulting services. Specifically, the exclusive consulting services are divided into paid add-on services including corporate and equity structure proposal, investment and fundraising, merger and acquisition matters, as well as training on legal compliance, due diligence, and financial valuation knowledge, for the purpose to best prepare the members to meet the various standard required as a listed company.

To date IPOEX has accumulated over 20,000 global institutional investors in its database, of which may invest in different industries, including but not limited to businesses in internet technology, automobiles, healthcare, food and industrial textile.

CEO of ATIF, Mr. Pishan Chi said, "Our mission is to streamline financing and IPO process for small and medium-sized companies and help them gain more access to financing and IPO. Our tailored services in one-on-one training, investor relations website set up, due diligence education etc. are designed to efficiently match demands of the members with the right resources. Our mobile app will also be published soon and we plan to accumulate over 30,000 registered members, 30,000 to 50,000 institutional investors and 1 million individual investors on IPOEX's database by the end of 2021."

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to continue to operate through our VIE structure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

