ATIF Holdings Limited Signs Strategic Cooperation for IPOEX Online Financial Consulting Platform with Dexin Dahua Asset Management Co. Ltd.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Company"), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that through its viable interest entity, Qianhai Asia Times (Shenzhen) International Finance Services Co. Ltd., it signed a strategic cooperation agreement ("Agreement") with Shenzhen-based Dexin Dahua Asset Management Co. Ltd. ("Dexin Dahua") on September 11, 2020. ATIF and Dexin Dahua will seek in-depth collaboration via ATIF's recently launched online financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com ("IPOEX").

Pursuant to the Agreement, Dexin Dahua will serve as a channel for IPOEX to introduce and bring in different types of enterprises that could register as free and paid members on IPOEX. IPOEX shall provide all-encompassing consulting in corporate financing, initial public offerings and other project incubation services both online and offline. Dexin Dahua will also join as an institutional investor on IPOEX, to provide capital and fundraising-related services for member companies.

Mr. Feng Cao, Managing Director of Dexin Dahua, said, "We look forward to working with ATIF in terms of IPOEX. Dexin Dahua aims to provide financing services for high-quality target companies, whereas IPOEX is a very professional platform serving pre-IPO companies. We are able to jointly serve more of such enterprises ahead of their initial public offerings via our in-depth collaboration, to help clients build up effective financing channels and achieve their dual goals of enterprise value enhancement and business growth."

CEO of ATIF, Mr. Pishan Chi, commented, "We are very pleased to reach the strategic collaboration with Dexin Dahua. Dexin Dahua with years of experience operating in the industry, has profound enterprise resources and managed assets of over RMB10 billion, which are invested in high-quality companies that need growth capital. Through the seamless collaboration between Dexin Dahua and ATIF, we aim to provide more comprehensive and top-quality services to our members, which we believe will boost sustainable growth for both of us from the synergies that combine IPOEX's professional services, unique business model and clear development strategies with Dexin Dahua's strength in enterprise resources and strong capital resources. "

About Dexin Dahua Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Dexin Dahua Asset Management Co. Ltd. is engaged in providing investment and consulting services for high-tech, public and new economy companies, including such services as fundraising, merger and acquisition, restructuring and IPO, namely a one-stop all-encompassing portal for high-growth corporate clients. Dexin Dahua has profound industry expertise with strong in-house capital investing in high-quality target companies needing growth funds and aiming for public market debuts. Dexin Dahua now manages assets over RMB 10 billion. The industries under Dexin Dahua's coverage include finance, high-tech, wine, consumer spending, cross border e-commerce, sunglasses etc. Its listed clients include Sangfor, Infinova, Avcon, F&D Technology, Inovance etc., as well as several industry leaders with RMB 1 billion annual sales.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to continue to operate through our VIE structure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

