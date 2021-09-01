ATIS Acquires DOB Certification and Expands Service Offering in New York City

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Testing and Inspection Services (ATIS) , a leading conveyance management company, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a Department of Building (DOB) license for the City of New York. This certification allows the company to perform all required safety inspection and test witnessing services in the five boroughs of New York City. Previously, ATIS was only offering its nationally recognized compliance management and elevator and escalator consulting services in the five boroughs, utilizing its proprietary software to track inspections, violations and affidavit of corrections. This recently obtained certification enables the company to manage the complete lifecycle of conveyances and help New York City clients significantly improve elevator and escalator safety, compliance and performance and handle all required filings within DOB Now.

"As a full-service conveyance management company that operates in all 50 states, we are excited to bring the highest levels of transparency, accountability and quality service to building owners and managers in New York City," said ATIS Director of Field Operations Joe Knolmajer. "We manage one of the largest portfolios of elevators and escalators in the Country, and we look forward to building the same strong relationships in New York as we are known for nationally."

"New York is thought of as a vertical city and stays in motion with its conveyance systems," added Director of Elevator Management Sanjay Kamani. "Elevator and escalator safety codes are always evolving and New York is one of the more challenging jurisdictions to obtain and maintain 100% compliance. The innovation, technology and services that we bring to the table, combined with our team's expertise and high attention to detail, makes us a natural fit for the significant demands in this area."

Founded in 2013, ATIS has quickly become the leading full-service conveyance management company in the U.S., with more than 140 Qualified Elevator Inspectors (QEIs) servicing all 50 states. ATIS is leading the industry with its proprietary conveyance management software that leverages remote monitoring and inspection/violation tracking to significantly improve device safety, compliance and performance. For more information about ATIS, please visit https://atis.com/ .

About ATIS

ATIS manages every aspect of conveyance systems on behalf of building owners and property managers, combining objective assessments, unparalleled expertise and innovative technology to improve the safety, compliance and performance of elevators, escalators, moving walks and other conveyances. With offices throughout the country, ATIS serves more than 20,000 customers and 100,000 unique devices throughout the United States.

