ATIS Initiative Brings Together Key Stakeholders to Agree on Open RAN Minimum Viable Profile

An industry-led initiative to expand and strengthen the trusted wireless equipment supply chain.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIS today announced the launch of its industry-led Open RAN Minimum Viable Profile (MVP) Initiative, in partnership with major North American Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). The initiative brings together a select group of system developers and operators to define a common set of baseline capabilities to accelerate and simplify the deployment of Open RAN technology. The MVP will identify MNOs' common requirements including architecture, feature/function definition, and associated performance and interoperability requirements needed to develop, integrate, and simplify baseline Open RAN solutions.

ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller noted, "ATIS has a strong record of bringing the industry together to deliver fast-tracked, collaborative results. Our innovative work in mobile technology will efficiently and effectively create an MVP that will enable any supplier, including new entrants, to offer their innovations in the North American equipment marketplace. The MVP is a vehicle to both inform and drive rapid development of "carrier grade" equipment for the U.S. — and potentially global — Open RAN markets. Once established, suppliers may use the MVP as a baseline to build products that, packaged with a company's unique technology innovations, performance capabilities, and ability to serve an MNO at scale, make them a viable option for an MNO seeking to deploy Open RAN solutions."

The MVP will frame the most common and critical equipment requirements for Open RAN solutions. The initiative has set the ambitious goal of developing the MVP by mid-2024, reflecting the importance of this opportunity to the industry.

