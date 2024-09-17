ATIS Minimum Viable Profile Simplifies and Accelerates Open RAN Adoption in North America

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIS today published the North American Open RAN Minimum Viable Profile (MVP), which establishes a minimum set of technical requirements common across all North American operators to foster the development and integration of Open RAN (Radio Access Network) technologies within their networks.

Mobile network operators (MNOs) are adopting Open RAN with the goal of furthering innovation and deployment flexibility in their networks. Existing standards and specifications provide the technical basis for Open RAN deployment but contain considerable optionality in areas including Open RAN architecture, functional capabilities and performance. Navigating the range of optionality has been challenging within the trusted equipment supply chain. The MVP will assist in the development and integration of baseline Open RAN solutions.

"Through ATIS, North American MNOs have come together with system vendors to reach consensus on the capabilities and performance they expect from an Open RAN system," said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. "The Open RAN MVP is a major step toward accelerating deployment of multi-vendor Open RAN solutions in North America. It will enable Open RAN stakeholders, including new entrants, to offer their innovations in the North American Open RAN equipment marketplace. It will both inform and drive rapid development of carrier grade equipment for the U.S. — and potentially global — Open RAN markets. It will also expand and strengthen the trusted wireless equipment supply chain."

"The ATIS MVP sets an industry baseline for a minimal set of requirements/features for a more robust and competitive vendor ecosystem, with the goal of leading to Open RAN deployments gaining more traction with the ecosystem. This supports NTIA's objectives to create a more innovative and diverse supply chain both here in North America and across the globe," shared Rob Soni, Vice President of Radio Access Network Technology at AT&T. "As we move forward, the MVP will serve as a baseline for testing and evaluation of Open RAN solutions."

"As the first U.S. company to deploy a nationwide cloud-native Open RAN network, EchoStar is pleased to have a clear baseline for Open RAN deployments," said Jeff Blum, Executive Vice President, External and Government Affairs, EchoStar. "This framework reduces complexity for providers and promotes interoperability, which we hope will enable a new wave of competition for Open RAN solutions. The completion of the MVP is an important step in supporting a vibrant Open RAN ecosystem in North America and across the globe."

"It's exciting to see tangible, vital work being completed that brings the industry a common set of baseline capabilities to accelerate the development and deployment of Open RAN technology," said Karri Kuoppamaki, SVP, Advanced and Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. "We're thankful to ATIS for their herculean efforts getting to this point and look forward to further industry collaboration that ultimately delivers the best possible network experience for wireless customers."

"Industry collaboration is key to developing a broad and healthy RAN ecosystem, encouraging innovative 5G and next generation equipment solutions including open, standards-based, interoperable equipment, and ensuring we continue to enhance the wireless experience for customers," said Narothum Saxena, Vice President of Technology, Strategy and Architecture at UScellular. "The industry-led efforts to establish the MVP have provided a roadmap for the future success of Open RAN and North American technology leadership."

"Open RAN holds the promise for deployment flexibility, faster innovation in an open environment, and greater service options by increasing the opportunity for new entrants to provide competitive and advanced solutions," said Steven Rice, Vice President of Technology Planning at Verizon. "The work ATIS is driving to foster development, collaboration and coordination of technical standards will help accelerate progress in ORAN deployment and adoption. Verizon is pleased with these efforts and is glad to be part of continued innovation in this space."

ATIS continues to support MNOs and system vendors in further evolving the MVP to address interface and interoperability aspects.

Access the MVP at mvp.atis.org.

ATIS Principal Technologist Ojas Choksi presents a Minimum Viable Profile Update today at 1:50 p.m. (MT) as part of the International Open RAN Symposium hosted by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Register.

About ATIS

As a leading technology and solutions development organization, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) brings together the top global ICT companies to advance the industry's business priorities. Our Next G Alliance is building the foundation for North American leadership in 6G and beyond. ATIS' 165 member companies are also currently working to address 5G, illegal robocall mitigation, quantum computing, artificial intelligence-enabled networks, non-terrestrial networks, distributed ledger technology, cybersecurity, IoT, emergency services, quality of service, billing support, operations and much more. These priorities follow a fast-track development lifecycle from design and innovation through standards, specifications, requirements, business use cases, software toolkits, open-source solutions and interoperability testing.

ATIS is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ATIS is the North American Organizational Partner for the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as well as a member of the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL). For more information, visit www.atis.org. Follow ATIS on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

