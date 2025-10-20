ATIXA and NABITA Announce First-of-Their-Kind Credentialing Programs

Credentialing Sets Industry Standards for Title IX, Compliance, and Behavioral Intervention Professionals

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) and the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) are unveiling new credentialing programs designed to recognize professionals for their demonstration of deep understanding of the competencies for key roles in higher education Title IX, compliance, and behavioral intervention.

Credentialing moves beyond traditional certifications by focusing on role-specific knowledge, skills, and decision-making abilities through rigorous assessments and professional benchmarks. With pathways tailored to various professional needs, credentialing accommodates a wide range of career trajectories.

"Credentialing is a game-changer for professionals seeking to establish themselves as leaders in their field," says Brett A. Sokolow, J.D., Chair of the TNG Board and ATIXA Advisory Board. "It reflects a practitioner's dedication to serving students, faculty, and staff with excellence and care while demonstrating an ongoing commitment to their professional growth and development."

Credential holders are required to complete 60 professional maintenance hours over three years, ensuring they maintain alignment with evolving industry standards and best practices. This deliberate approach fortifies professional dedication and reinforces the credibility of ATIXA and NABITA credentials across institutions.

ATIXA credentials include distinctions such as Credentialed Coordinator (ATIXA-CC), Credentialed Investigator (ATIXA-CI), and Credentialed Decision-Maker (ATIXA-CDM). NABITA offers credentials such as Credentialed BIT Chair (NABITA-CC), Credentialed Team Member (NABITA-CTM), Credentialed Case Manager (NABITA-CM), and Credentialed Violence Risk Assessor (NABITA-CVRA), meeting the unique demands of the behavioral intervention field.

About ATIXA

The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. ATIXA brings these campus and district professionals together to collaborate and explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of gender equity in education. With more than 19,000 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations and over 75,000 certifications granted, ATIXA is a repository for Title IX model policies, training, and other resources. For more information, visit www.atixa.org .

About NABITA

Founded in the wake of the tragedies of the Virginia Tech and Northern Illinois University shootings, the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) is committed to providing education, development, and support to professionals who endeavor every day to create safer environments through caring prevention and intervention. With more than 9,500 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations and over 20,000 certifications granted, NABITA is the leading association for behavioral intervention teams (BITs). It brings together professionals across multiple disciplines who are engaged in the essential function of behavioral intervention in schools, college campuses, workplaces, and organizations for mutual support and shared learning. For more information, visit www.nabita.org .

