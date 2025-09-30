ATIXA And NABITA Launch Free K-12 Community Memberships Supported by TNG Consulting Grant

Free Memberships Provide Access to Title IX and School Safety Resources

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) and the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) announce the launch of free K-12 Community Memberships, made possible through a grant from TNG Consulting, LLC. This new membership tier offers basic access to ATIXA and NABITA membership, making it the perfect starting point to explore the communities, leverage shared resources, and take advantage of preferred pricing on trainings.

TNG implemented the grant after recognizing a significant need: many K-12 professionals sought to join ATIXA and NABITA but faced restrictions on using school funds for membership purchases. To support the education field, the K-12 Community Memberships offer free access to these communities. Members gain access to essential benefits, peer networks, and curated resources, empowering schools and districts to strengthen compliance, prevention, intervention, and student well-being.

"ATIXA and NABITA have grown tremendously, and our K-12 membership has grown along with that," said Brett A. Sokolow, J.D., Chair of the TNG Board of Directors, Chair of the ATIXA Advisory Board, and Chief Resolution Officer of the FAIR Center. "Potential K-12 members have referenced that school and district purchasing policies are obstacles to joining. We are excited to make our big tent even bigger and more accessible, and we look forward to welcoming a wide base of new K-12 members to each association."

K-12 schools are on the frontlines of Title IX compliance and student safety. With increasing demands for prevention, intervention, and equity-focused practices, ATIXA and NABITA are committed to ensuring every district has access to the tools needed to serve students effectively.

Membership benefits include:

Members-only sessions offering practical strategies, expert insights, and actionable takeaways. Preferred Pricing on Trainings and Events – Member rates for ATIXA and NABITA trainings for K-12 Title IX and BTAM best practices.

K-12 educators, administrators, and school safety leaders can join today:

About ATIXA

The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. ATIXA brings these campus and district professionals together to collaborate and explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of gender equity in education. With more than 19,000 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations and over 75,000 certifications granted, ATIXA is a repository for Title IX model policies, training, and other resources. For more information, visit www.atixa.org .

About NABITA

Founded in the wake of the tragedies of the Virginia Tech and Northern Illinois University shootings, the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) is committed to providing education, development, and support to professionals who endeavor every day to create safer environments through caring prevention and intervention. With more than 9,000 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations and over 20,000 certifications granted, NABITA is the leading association for behavioral intervention teams (BITs). It brings together professionals from multiple disciplines who are engaged in the essential function of behavioral intervention in schools, college campuses, workplaces, and organizations, providing mutual support and shared learning. For more information, visit www.nabita.org.

