ATIXA Announces 2019 ATIXA East Coast Annual Conference September 30th-October 3rd in Philadelphia

BERWYN, Pa., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ATIXA Leadership Team and Conference Committee are pleased to announce the 2019 ATIXA East Coast Annual Conference , scheduled for September 30th-October 3rd, 2019 at the Philadelphia 201 Hotel in Philadelphia, PA.

The Inaugural ATIXA West Coast Conference will also be held in Napa Valley, California October 28th-30th, 2019 at the Silverado Resort & Spa (registration opening soon).

at the Silverado Resort & Spa (registration opening soon). ATIXA looks forward to welcoming John Clune, Esq. , Founder of the Rocky Mountain Victim Law Center and an ATIXA Advisory Board Member, as the Opening Keynote Address . John will focus on Sexual Harassment from the Reporting Party Perspective.

, Founder of the Rocky Mountain Victim Law Center and an ATIXA Advisory Board Member, as the . John will focus on Sexual Harassment from the Reporting Party Perspective. ATIXA also announces Roberta Kaplan, Esq. , Co-Founder of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, as the Closing Keynote Address . Roberta will discuss the Current State of Sexual Harassment.

Call for Programs

In addition to the keynote and featured speaker sessions, the Conference Committee welcomes program proposals for concurrent sessions for the 2019 ATIXA East Coast Annual Conference. The Call for Programs closes on Monday, June 3rd, 2019.

Pre-Conference and Post-Conference Sessions

Looking to complete certification training, along with a great networking opportunity? There is a diverse line-up of Pre- and Post-Conference Opportunities available, including a brand new Title IX Hearing Officer Training & Certification Course :

Pre-Conferences:

504 Coordinator Training & Certification Course



Title IX Compliance and Athletics Training & Certification Course



Title IX Coordinator and Administrator Level One Training & Certification Course (Days 1 & 2)



Pressures, Politics, Sanctions, Minors & MOUs: Title IX Coordinator and Administrator Level Two Training & Certification Course

Title IX Coordinator and Administrator Level Two Training & Certification Course

Civil Rights Investigator Level One Training & Certification Course

Post-Conferences:

Title IX Coordinator and Administrator Level One Training & Certification Course (Days 3 & 4)



Trainer Training: What Title IX Coordinators Need to Know About Advocacy, Prevention and Trauma: Title IX Coordinator and Administrator Level Four Training & Certification Course

Title IX Coordinator and Administrator Level Four Training & Certification Course

Civil Rights Investigator Level Two Training & Certification Course



Title IX Hearing Officer Training & Certification Course

Scholarship Applications

In service to the field, ATIXA welcomes the submission of scholarship applications for the upcoming Annual Conference and ATIXA Training Courses as part of the pre-conference and post-conference opportunities. These scholarships aim to assist colleagues in their professional development and commitment to their chosen profession. Scholarships will be awarded to applicants based upon written responses to application questions. Applications must be received by Monday, June 3rd, 2019 for full consideration.

Registration/Hotel Information

Register today for the 2019 ATIXA East Coast Annual Conference ! Early Bird Rates are available through July 26th, 2019, and the general registration deadline is September 18th, 2019. ATIXA has secured a discounted room block at the Philadelphia 201 Hotel , rates ranging from $199/night – $239/night, plus applicable taxes and fees. The ATIXA discounted room block is open through September 7th or until availability runs out, whichever comes first. Make your reservations online today. Reservations can also be made by contacting the hotel directly at 1-866-716-8134 and mentioning the '2019 ATIXA Annual Conference.

