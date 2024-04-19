ATIXA Announces a Central Resource Hub for 2024 Title IX Regulations

ATIXA Serves as the Comprehensive Destination for Institutions, Schools, and Districts to Access Title IX Training, Tools, and Guidance on the New Federal Regulations

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIXA (The Association of Title IX Administrators) has actively responded to the Department of Education's publication of the Title IX Final Rule with a comprehensive suite of training materials, guidance documents, question-and-answer sessions, model policies, and certification courses designed to educate Title IX practitioners on how to maintain compliance with the newly released regulations.

"ATIXA's team of professionals possesses an unrivaled depth of Title IX expertise," says Brett A. Sokolow, J.D., Chair of the TNG Board of Directors and the ATIXA Advisory Board. "Our deep bench makes us uniquely agile and fully equipped to confidently guide educational communities through the nuances of these challenging new regulations."

The most recent prior revision to federal Title IX Regulations occurred in 2020. ATIXA was there to support thousands of members and practitioners in the field in meeting their compliance objectives. ATIXA brings that same level of dedication to the 2024 effort. The 2024 Regulations provide greater flexibility for K-12 schools, districts, colleges, universities, and other organizations governed by Title IX, allowing them more discretion to decide how to frame resolutions processes that are best suited to their needs. The 2024 regulations also herald significant changes in critical areas such as pregnancy, LGBTQ+ protections, and reenvisioning complaint resolution models. These updates necessitate meticulous attention to detail and increased opportunities to critically reflect on the law's stipulations and application.

ATIXA leads the field in compliance education, boasting distinguished experts and user-friendly tools and templates to ease the adoption of the new regulations. ATIXA has certified more than 65,000 Title IX professionals since 2012 and is now offering new and refreshed certification courses that align with these new regulations. Dedicated to working alongside educational leaders, ATIXA is committed to creating safe, fair, and equitable learning environments. Its training programs encompass the full spectrum of Title IX compliance for both higher education and K-12 practitioners while also extending to related disciplines.

ATIXA trainings are applicable across a variety of sectors—including higher education institutions, K-12 schools, organizations, companies, law firms, consultancies, government agencies, local education authorities, and state education boards—who are committed to promoting gender equity and preventing gender- and sex-based violence, discrimination, and harassment.

"Given how different the 2024 Title IX Regulations are from the 2020 Regulations, the demand for expert guidance is greater than ever," according to Saundra K. Schuster, M.S., J.D., Partner, TNG, and ATIXA President. "We are committed to offering our field the authoritative support needed to implement these changes efficiently. As always, ATIXA will continue our critical work of promoting safety and equity in education through effective Title IX administration, class-leading model policy and procedure templates, expert consultation, and practical training."

Resources Available:

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 ( 1:00-2:15pm ET ) : Title IX Regulations Overview Webinar, open to the public

: Title IX Regulations Overview Webinar, open to the public Friday, April 26, 2024 ( 1:00-2:00pm ET ) : 2024 Title IX Regulations Webinar Q&A Session for Higher Education Institutions, open to ATIXA members only

: 2024 Title IX Regulations Webinar Q&A Session for Higher Education Institutions, open to ATIXA members only Friday, April 26, 2024 ( 2:30-3:30pm ET ) : 2024 Title IX Regulations Webinar Q&A Session for K-12 Schools and Districts, open to ATIXA members only

: 2024 Title IX Regulations Webinar Q&A Session for K-12 Schools and Districts, open to ATIXA members only Tuesday, May 7, 2024 : Implementing the Title IX Regulations for Higher Education

Implementing the Title IX Regulations for Higher Education Tuesday, May 7 – Wednesday, May 8, 2024 : Implementing the Title IX Regulations for Higher Education: Nuances & Best Practices

Implementing the Title IX Regulations for Higher Education: Nuances & Best Practices Monday, May 13, 2024 : Implementing the Title IX Regulations for K-12 Schools and Districts

: Implementing the Title IX Regulations for K-12 Schools and Districts Sunday, June 2, 2024 – Friday, June 7, 2024 in Denver, Colorado : ATIXA's 2024 Summer Symposium

ATIXA's 2024 Summer Symposium Customized on-site and virtual consulting services for policy revision, program reviews, compliance assessments, interim management services, and customized training for your Title IX team

Visit www.atixa.org/regs to access ATIXA's Central Resource Hub for the 2024 Title IX Regulations.

About ATIXA

The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. ATIXA brings these campus and district professionals together to collaborate and explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of gender equity in education. With more than 12,500 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations, ATIXA is a repository for Title IX model policies, training, and other resources. For more information, visit www.atixa.org.

About TNG Consulting

TNG Consulting, LLC, is the risk management touchstone for thousands of schools, colleges, universities, and workplaces across the country. Since 2000, TNG, along with membership organizations the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) and the Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA), has been dedicated to empowering schools, colleges, workplaces, and organizations to create safer and healthier communities. We leverage hundreds of years of combined expertise in education-sector risk management to support thousands of clients in mitigating risk, advancing compliance, avoiding litigation, enhancing reputations, and preventing crises. For more information, visit www.tngconsulting.com.

