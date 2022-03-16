ATIXA Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Title IX

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIXA, the nation's foremost organization uniting the work of Title IX administrators has unveiled a slate of special events and resources to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Brett A. Sokolow, ATIXA's president, was asked about the arc of Title IX's achievements. He stated, "When the framers of the Title IX statute sat down to draft it, I imagine they poured significant hopes and dreams into the 37 words they crafted. In the fifty years since, those 37 words have served as the catalyst for schools and colleges to fundamentally reimagine the roles of sex and gender in achieving greater equity and inclusion. In 2022, we gather as a community to celebrate Title IX's achievements and plot the course of its next 50 years, which I anticipate will be even more profound than the first 50."

In celebration of Title IX's 50th anniversary, ATIXA is collecting stories from Title IX professionals across the country and those impacted by its seminal influence on sex and gender equity. Their stories will be featured on ATIXA's website in a virtual storybook to highlight the role Title IX has had nationwide since 1972. A selection of these stories will also be exhibited by the New-York Historical Society to share and preserve this special anniversary celebration for an even broader audience in the future.

In honor of the 50th anniversary, ATIXA is offering a $50 discount off of ATIXA membership, trainings, and resources available on the ATIXA website during the 50th Anniversary celebration, as part of our commitment to sharing the wealth of knowledge that has established ATIXA as a long-term thought leader in the field and to advance our essential work toward sex and gender equity in schools and colleges.

As part of the celebration, ATIXA is hosting two virtual community events that are open to the public:

As part of our celebration, ATIXA has compiled a collection of top resources to educate and inspire as the 50th anniversary approaches, to support the efforts schools and colleges will be making around the country to commemorate this milestone in Title IX's history on their campuses, including opportunities to request an ATIXA expert to speak on the history of Title IX at institutions and school districts.

ATIXA will also be featuring special edition 50th anniversary merchandise. Every purchase is a direct reinvestment in the future of Title IX, with all proceeds benefiting Title IX Conference & Training Scholarships, as well as ATIXA's Annual Research Awards.

ATIXA is excited to invite its members to join our Virtual Congressional Briefing on June 14th at 12:00pm ET . ATIXA's special 50th anniversary celebration webpage also highlights the ATIXA policy platform and provides updates on key legislative efforts aiming to set the course of Title IX through its next half-century of progress.

The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. ATIXA brings these campus and district professionals together to collaborate and explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of gender equity in education. With more than 8,000 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations, ATIXA is a clearinghouse for Title IX model policies, training, and other resources. For more information, visit www.atixa.org or follow our press and media relations account on Twitter at @presstng.

Media Contact:

Chrystin McHugh

[email protected]

610-529-7017

SOURCE Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA)