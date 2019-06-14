ATIXA Expands Its Popular 20-Minutes-To…Trained Series

BERWYN, Pa., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You've come to rely on ATIXA for Title IX training and certification for coordinators and investigators, but what about the trainings that coordinators must provide to hearing panels, administrators, and appeals officers? Building on the success of our brief-topic format, ATIXA now offers 27 fully-updated modules within our web-based video training series to meet your training needs. 20-Minutes-to…Trained is designed to meet (and exceed!) all hearing-related training requirements for Title IX and VAWA Section 304.

20-Minutes-to...Trained

Each 20-Minutes-to…Trained module averages 20 minutes in length, give or take. This gives you the ability to plan modular trainings based on the topics you want to prioritize, or to allow trainees to take all 27 topics over time, but in bite-size chunks of easily attained and retained information. Here are the topics and presenters:

New Topics for 2019:

Advising the Reporting Party

Advising the Responding Party

Animals on Campus

Assessing Credibility Part II

BIT and Title IX Intersections

Bullying and Cyberbullying

Conflicts of Interest

Dealing with Report Investigation Requests

Interim Measures/Suspensions

Intersections of Title VII and IX

Informal Resolutions

Pattern and Predation

Preliminary Inquiry

Self-Care for the Title IX Coordinator

Revised Topics:

Applying Preponderance and Making a Finding

Due Process

Role of the Investigator

Previous Topics:

Addressing Trauma

Appeals

Assessing Credibility

Deliberations and Groupthink

Documentation

Intimate Partner Violence

Questioning

Sexual Harassment

Stalking

Understanding Sexual Violence

Presenters:

Each video features expert presenters in a free-flowing, conversational, informal format. Each video is web-accessible and closed-captioned. The videos feature integrated slide content and a study guide to accompany each topic. Each study guide includes:

A set of learning outcomes for the topic

Slides

Discussion questions

Related ATIXA resources

Related case studies and answer keys

The study guide can be used by an individual user to facilitate their own learning about the topic, or can be used by a facilitator to guide a group training for an entire hearing panel. Discussion questions and case studies help cement the learning outcomes for the topic.

Once you buy a topic, it's yours to use, re-use, and assign to your hearing administrators, panels, and appeals officers as often as you need.

Non-Member Pricing:

One topic for $99

Three topics for $250

Seven topics for $485

Fourteen topics for $900

Twenty-one topics for $1,245

All twenty-seven topics for $1,470

ATIXA Member Pricing:

One topic for $89

Three topics for $225

Seven topics for $435

Fourteen topics for $809

Twenty-one topics for $1,120

All twenty-seven topics for $1,320

Please contact ATIXA member services for instructions on how to purchase or click here.

ATIXA Institutional members receive the Sexual Harassment, Understanding Sexual Violence, Intimate Partner Violence, and Stalking topics with their membership.

ATIXA Institutional Premium and Individual Premium members receive 10 modules included with their membership.

ATIXA Super Members receive all 27 modules included with their membership.

Please click the Join button at www.atixa.org to join ATIXA and get access through your membership.

For additional information on these products, please contact ATIXA by phone at 610-644-7858 or by email at info@atixa.org.

