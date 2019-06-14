ATIXA Expands Its Popular 20-Minutes-To…Trained Series
ATIXA launched this web-based sexual misconduct training series of thirteen topics in 2018. Since then, the series has seen 2000 downloads. Now, ATIXA has added fourteen additional topics for hearing administrators, panels, and appeals officers. Additionally, ATIXA has revised several previous modules to ensure compliance with proposed OCR Title IX regulations expected in fall 2019
BERWYN, Pa., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You've come to rely on ATIXA for Title IX training and certification for coordinators and investigators, but what about the trainings that coordinators must provide to hearing panels, administrators, and appeals officers? Building on the success of our brief-topic format, ATIXA now offers 27 fully-updated modules within our web-based video training series to meet your training needs. 20-Minutes-to…Trained is designed to meet (and exceed!) all hearing-related training requirements for Title IX and VAWA Section 304.
Each 20-Minutes-to…Trained module averages 20 minutes in length, give or take. This gives you the ability to plan modular trainings based on the topics you want to prioritize, or to allow trainees to take all 27 topics over time, but in bite-size chunks of easily attained and retained information. Here are the topics and presenters:
New Topics for 2019:
- Advising the Reporting Party
- Advising the Responding Party
- Animals on Campus
- Assessing Credibility Part II
- BIT and Title IX Intersections
- Bullying and Cyberbullying
- Conflicts of Interest
- Dealing with Report Investigation Requests
- Interim Measures/Suspensions
- Intersections of Title VII and IX
- Informal Resolutions
- Pattern and Predation
- Preliminary Inquiry
- Self-Care for the Title IX Coordinator
Revised Topics:
- Applying Preponderance and Making a Finding
- Due Process
- Role of the Investigator
Previous Topics:
- Addressing Trauma
- Appeals
- Assessing Credibility
- Deliberations and Groupthink
- Documentation
- Intimate Partner Violence
- Questioning
- Sexual Harassment
- Stalking
- Understanding Sexual Violence
Presenters:
- Brett Sokolow, J.D., CEO, TNG; President, ATIXA
- Saundra Schuster, J.D., Partner, TNG; Advisory Board Member, ATIXA
- W. Scott Lewis, J.D., Partner, TNG; Advisory Board Member, ATIXA
- Daniel Swinton, J.D., Ed.D., President, TNG; Vice President, ATIXA
- Brian Van Brunt, Ed.D., Partner, TNG
- Anna Oppenheim, Esq., Senior Supervising Associate, TNG; Advisory Board Member, ATIXA
- Michelle Issadore, M.Ed., Vice President, TNG
- Makenzie Schiemann, M.S., Associate Consultant, TNG
- Joe Vincent, M.L.S., Associate Consultant, TNG
- Amy Zavadil, Ph.D., Advisory Board Member, ATIXA
- Belinda Guthrie, M.A., Affiliated Consultant, TNG and Advisory Board Member, ATIXA
- Jeana Horton, J.D., Lincoln Memorial University
- Jen Ball, Ph.D., Advisory Board Member, ATIXA
- Joni Baker, Ph.D., Advisory Board Member, ATIXA
- Lorie Dakessian, Esq, Conrad O'Brien, PC
- Mandy Hambleton, M.S., Florida State University
- Michael Henry, J.D., Former Lead Investigator, TNG
- Patricia M. Hamill, Esq., Conrad O'Brien, PC
- Rick Olshak, M.S., Affiliated Consultant, TNG and Advisory Board Member, ATIXA
- Sharon Perry-Fantini, Ph.D., Advisory Board Member, ATIXA
- Sirena L. Cantrell, Mississippi University for Women
- Tom Johnson, Rider University
Each video features expert presenters in a free-flowing, conversational, informal format. Each video is web-accessible and closed-captioned. The videos feature integrated slide content and a study guide to accompany each topic. Each study guide includes:
- A set of learning outcomes for the topic
- Slides
- Discussion questions
- Related ATIXA resources
- Related case studies and answer keys
The study guide can be used by an individual user to facilitate their own learning about the topic, or can be used by a facilitator to guide a group training for an entire hearing panel. Discussion questions and case studies help cement the learning outcomes for the topic.
Once you buy a topic, it's yours to use, re-use, and assign to your hearing administrators, panels, and appeals officers as often as you need.
Non-Member Pricing:
- One topic for $99
- Three topics for $250
- Seven topics for $485
- Fourteen topics for $900
- Twenty-one topics for $1,245
- All twenty-seven topics for $1,470
ATIXA Member Pricing:
- One topic for $89
- Three topics for $225
- Seven topics for $435
- Fourteen topics for $809
- Twenty-one topics for $1,120
- All twenty-seven topics for $1,320
Please contact ATIXA member services for instructions on how to purchase or click here.
- ATIXA Institutional members receive the Sexual Harassment, Understanding Sexual Violence, Intimate Partner Violence, and Stalking topics with their membership.
- ATIXA Institutional Premium and Individual Premium members receive 10 modules included with their membership.
- ATIXA Super Members receive all 27 modules included with their membership.
Please click the Join button at www.atixa.org to join ATIXA and get access through your membership.
For additional information on these products, please contact ATIXA by phone at 610-644-7858 or by email at info@atixa.org.
