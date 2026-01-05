ATIXA Names Research Grant Program in Honor of Dr. Bernice Sandler

Celebrating the Legacy of the "Godmother of Title IX"

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) announces the renaming of its research grant program in honor of Dr. Bernice "Bunny" Sandler (March 3, 1928 – January 5, 2019), widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in the history of Title IX, the federal statute prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance. Dr. Sandler's pioneering advocacy for gender equity in education reshaped the landscape for women's rights and earned her the nickname "Godmother of Title IX."

A founding member of the ATIXA Advisory Board, Dr. Sandler celebrated the 40th anniversary of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 with the association at its inaugural conference in 2012. In 2015, ATIXA launched its research grant program to support innovative research in Title IX compliance and best practices. Now in its tenth year, the program will be known as The Dr. Bernice Sandler Title IX Research Grant, ensuring her legacy continues to inspire future scholarship. ATIXA thanks Dr. Sandler's family for their support in naming the grant in her honor.

In the late 1960s, Dr. Sandler uncovered existing federal rules that prohibited federal contractors, including many colleges and universities, from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex. She filed hundreds of administrative complaints documenting inequities for female employees, which in turn prompted Rep. Edith Green (D-OR) to hold her landmark 1970 hearings that led to the 1972 passage of Title IX, which also barred sex discrimination against students. Throughout her career, Dr. Sandler advised multiple presidential administrations, published groundbreaking reports on gender bias in academia, and served as an expert witness in numerous discrimination and harassment cases.

"Funding opportunities to study issues surrounding Title IX have been reduced or eliminated under the current administration, which we view as punitive and exclusionary," said Brett A. Sokolow, J.D., Chair of the TNG Board of Directors and ATIXA Advisory Board and Chief Resolution Officer of the FAIR Center. "ATIXA remains steadfast in its support for research that deepens understanding, strengthens fair practices, and preserves the law's foundational promise of equity. We pay tribute to Dr. Sandler's legacy by extending her lifelong commitment to equity in education."

The grant program is available to ATIXA members and the public. Awards of $2,500 will be given to individuals or research teams conducting important studies that contribute to carrying out the sex-equity intent of Title IX, whether an important historical study or a study that is newly relevant to the Title IX issues of today. Grants are awarded based on scope, contribution to the field, and potential to advance best practices.

Recipients can present their research findings in person at ATIXA's Annual Conference, on ATIXA's blog as a multipart series, or as a recorded webinar in the members-only resource library.

While ATIXA provides grant funding and outreach, this assistance does not constitute a partnership or endorsement.

Key Information:

Applications for ATIXA's Research Grant are due by July 15, 2026 , and all applicants will be notified by August 19, 2026 .

Both members and non-members are eligible to apply: www.atixa.org/atixa-research-grant.

ATIXA celebrates ten years of distinguished recipients. View recipient names and research projects here.

About ATIXA

The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. ATIXA brings these campus and district professionals together to collaborate and explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of gender equity in education. With more than 19,000 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations and over 78,000 certifications granted, ATIXA is a repository for Title IX model policies, training, and other resources. For more information, visit www.atixa.org.

Media Contact:

