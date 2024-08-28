ATIXA to Host 13th Annual Conference

Title IX Professionals to Convene in Philadelphia for Distinguished Keynotes, Comprehensive Certification Training, and Dynamic Networking Opportunities

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) is excited to host its 13th Annual Conference, the foremost Title IX event in the nation. This pivotal gathering for professionals dedicated to ensuring safe and equitable education will take place in Philadelphia, PA, at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel from October 26, 2024, through November 1, 2024.

What distinguishes ATIXA's Annual Conference is an unparalleled, curated learning experience, featuring both Pre- and Post-Conference certification courses. With the release of new Title IX Regulations in 2024, this year's Conference is particularly vital for Title IX Coordinators, Investigators, Appeals and Hearings Officers, Decision-makers, and other Title IX team members, as well as administrators in higher education or K-12 institutions. Attendees can earn certifications, align with best practices, and develop new skills to achieve compliance with federal regulations.

Whether managing complex cases or enacting district or campus-wide policies, the ATIXA Annual Conference is the ideal venue for connecting with allies, mentors, and friends. Attendees enjoy valuable face-to-face interactions with faculty, community building, receptions, and hot-topic roundtables to foster discussion and collaboration.

Key Information

Pre-Conference Certification Courses: October 26-28, 2024

13th Annual Conference: October 28-30, 2024

Post-Conference Certification Courses: October 31-November 1, 2024

Loews Philadelphia Hotel , Philadelphia, PA

, Register here: https://www.atixa.org/conferences/13th-annual-atixa-conference/

Conference Highlights

Opening Keynote: Balancing Legal Guidelines with Authentic Inclusion; Sarah I. Vincent , J.D., Attorney, Husch Blackwell .

Balancing Legal Guidelines with Authentic Inclusion; , J.D., Attorney, . Closing Keynote: Early Sex Education as Prevention: Recommendations for Title IX Coordinators; Eva S. Goldfarb , Ph.D., M.A., L.H.D. (hon), Professor, Department of Public Health, Montclair State University and Lisa D. Lieberman , Ph.D., CHES, Professor and Chair, Department of Public Health, Montclair State University .

Early Sex Education as Prevention: Recommendations for Title IX Coordinators; , Ph.D., M.A., L.H.D. (hon), Professor, Department of Public Health, and , Ph.D., CHES, Professor and Chair, Department of Public Health, . Clery Act and Title IX Intersections: This post-conference offering on October 31st provides a foundational overview of the basic requirements of the Clery Act.

This post-conference offering on provides a foundational overview of the basic requirements of the Clery Act. Featured Sessions: Foremost Title IX experts within ATIXA and institutions nationwide deliver thought-provoking presentations.

Foremost Title IX experts within ATIXA and institutions nationwide deliver thought-provoking presentations. Concurrent Sessions: These will feature a variety of expert presenters who will create engaging platforms for interactive dialogue and the exchange of knowledge.

These will feature a variety of expert presenters who will create engaging platforms for interactive dialogue and the exchange of knowledge. Roundtable Sessions: These sessions allow attendees to have topical, informal conversations with experts and peers about current trends and practices.

These sessions allow attendees to have topical, informal conversations with experts and peers about current trends and practices. Welcome Reception: The official kickoff to the 13th Annual Conference welcomes attendees and celebrates the Title IX community. Traveling companions and partners are invited to attend, and food and beverages will be provided. This is an excellent opportunity to network and connect with other attendees.

The official kickoff to the 13th Annual Conference welcomes attendees and celebrates the Title IX community. Traveling companions and partners are invited to attend, and food and beverages will be provided. This is an excellent opportunity to network and connect with other attendees. Event App: A dedicated event app designed to enhance the conference experience by connecting attendees, providing real-time updates, and facilitating networking.

Preferred Pricing and Registration

Preferred pricing for ATIXA members on conference and course registration.

on conference and course registration. Early Bird Rates are available to members and non-members through September 1, 2024 .

are available to members and non-members through . 20% off Conference Registration when bundled with Pre- or Post-Conference certification course.

when bundled with Pre- or Post-Conference certification course. Multi-person Registrations of two to four courses are eligible for a 15% discount, and five or more registrations qualify for a 25% discount.

of two to four courses are eligible for a 15% discount, and five or more registrations qualify for a 25% discount. Member Training Inclusions for ATIXA Super Members and ATIXA K-12 Professional Development Package holders. These membership levels include complimentary codes to register for trainings and certification courses.

Pre- & Post-Conference Certification Courses Pricing

Pricing varies based on course length and audience. For more information on details and pricing, visit our website.

Certification Course Types: Length: One-day or Two-day Audience: K-12, Higher Education, or Both



About ATIXA

The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. ATIXA brings these campus and district professionals together to collaborate and explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of gender equity in education. With more than 14,000 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations, ATIXA is a repository for Title IX model policies, training, and other resources. For more information, visit www.atixa.org.

