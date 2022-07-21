ATIXA's Virtual Title IX Anniversary Listening Session with White House Gender Policy Council

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) is hosting its first virtual listening session with the White House Gender Policy Council (GPC) on July 25, 2022, at 1:00pm ET to recognize the 50th Anniversary of Title IX and discuss current issues experienced by Title IX coordinators in schools, the progress they have made, and how the Administration can help support and aid coordinators across the nation.

"Our goal is to bring to light the issues that our 8,900 members face in the field in both K-12 and higher education. ATIXA is pleased to provide this opportunity to our membership and to connect with the Gender Policy Council," said W. Scott Lewis, J.D., ATIXA's co-founder and advisory board member, about the listening session.

The hour-long discussion will bring together members of the Gender Policy Council with a panel of ATIXA members and Title IX practitioners. The discussion will feature the following panelists:

The topics covered will include, but are not limited to:

Title IX issues within K-12 schools

Sexual violence on campus

Title IX experience in higher education

Emergency removal standards

The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. ATIXA brings these campus and district professionals together to collaborate and explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of gender equity in education. With more than 8,900 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations, ATIXA is a clearinghouse for Title IX model policies, training, and other resources. For more information, visit www.atixa.org or follow our press and media relations account on Twitter at @presstng.

