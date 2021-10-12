Atkins® Brand Launches #AtkinsSmallWins Campaign To Empower People to Celebrate Small Wins and Live Healthy Lives

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atkins® brand, part of The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) is kicking off a five-week campaign that celebrates small wins – the simple steps or attainable goals that can help people improve overall health and wellness. This campaign will be hosted on Atkins' Instagram page @AtkinsNutritionals and will feature weekly challenges where consumers can participate and win prizes each week.

The tribulations of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 18 months have caused many people to reflect and spark a plan of action to make positive health changes in their lives. According to 350 health-oriented individuals that were surveyed by Pollfish last month1:

96% believe that taking small steps or setting milestones is the best way to reach their health goals

65% are trying to lose weight

59% are trying to eat a better diet

38% believe that nutrition is most important to them for a healthy lifestyle

"At Atkins, we believe that proper nutrition is core to good health and is an integral part of a holistic lifestyle for overall wellness," said Scott Parker, Chief Marketing Officer at Atkins. "Creating small changes and simple swaps to reduce carbs and sugar is just one example. We have launched #AtkinsSmallWins which will empower and motivate consumers to celebrate small wins to make changes in various aspects of their lives that can reap big rewards," said Parker.

To help consumers reach these goals, Atkins has curated a collective of challenges on their Instagram page @AtkinsNutritionals focused on the top areas of concern among consumers: nutrition, physical health & fitness, mental health, financial health, and home & organization. The challenges will be formatted in small steps or milestones and led by various influencers and experts in their fields, empowering consumers to set these attainable goals to help improve overall wellness. The program will feature influencer tips and content that encourages consumers to participate with a chance to win prizes.

Each week will focus on a different health focus area:

Week of 10/11: Physical Health & Fitness

Sample Small Wins Tip: Start your day off with a walk around the block or incorporate strength training into your daily routine by adding in 1 or 2 sets of lifting lighter-weight (i.e., 5 to 10 lb.) dumbbells.

Week of 10/18: Home & Organization

Sample Small Wins Tip: Reorganize a small space that causes stress within your home.

Week of 10/25: Financial Health

Sample Small Wins Tip: Set aside a few dollars per week to contribute to a personal holiday gift giving fund.

Week of 11/1: Nutrition

Sample Small Wins Tip: Reduce carbs and sugar with easy recipe swaps such as subbing whipped cauliflower for mashed potatoes.

Week of 11/8: Mental Health

Sample Small Wins Tip: Start off your day with short 1-, 5-, or 10-minute meditations.

The #AtkinsSmallWins campaign challenges fans across the country to join Atkins each week, by sharing their own small win on Instagram, following and tagging @AtkinsNutritionals and using the hashtags #AtkinsSmallWins #Sweepstakes for the chance to win a prize pack.

The contest runs from Tuesday, October 12 at 12:01 a.m. PT through Sunday, November 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to U.S. residents (except Alaska and Hawaii) 21 or older. Sweepstakes ends 11/14/21. For official rules, see HERE.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. For more information, please visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

The Atkins® product portfolio consists of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products. Over the past 45 years, the Atkins brand has become an iconic American brand rooted in the nutritional principles of reduced sugar and carbohydrates, with optimal protein and good fats. Atkins products are available online at Atkins.com and in more than 43,000 locations throughout the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about Atkins, visit www.atkins.com.

Contact: [email protected]

1Simply Good Foods Survey (Sept 2021): Powered by Pollfish: Atkins Small Wins. U.S. Gen Pop Ages 25-54; N=350. Compiled by Lippe Taylor Group.

SOURCE Simply Good Foods

