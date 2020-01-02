Atkins Launches "Any Questions?" Campaign with Brand Spokesperson Rob Lowe

DENVER, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atkins is kicking off 2020 with a new integrated national marketing campaign, "Any Questions?" featuring brand spokesperson Rob Lowe. Lowe answers questions from consumers that came in through social media, busting myths and stating the truth about living an Atkins low carb lifestyle to empower and educate consumers. With each ad addressing a different question and theme, the campaign will run across television and digital media.

Building on a more robust partnership together, Atkins has signed Lowe for three more years as their official brand spokesperson. The renewal includes equity, and positioning Lowe as a creative strategic partner, establishing leadership in delivering the brand's mission and vision. Lowe has followed an Atkins eating approach for more than 20 years, and authentically delivers a message about how living a low carb lifestyle has been his choice for looking and feeling good, with optimal health and energy to sustain his busy life. An advocate for the Atkins® products, Lowe chooses a variety of Atkins bars, shakes and indulgent treats to power him throughout his days.

"Health and wellness are an essential part of my life, and living an Atkins low carb lifestyle for more than 20 years has kept me feeling great, and being at my best self," said Lowe. "I want to share this experience through my work with Atkins, and spread the word of their mission in making the world a healthier place. This partnership is a natural fit, and I look forward to continuing in our creative strategic direction. By answering people's questions directly, I hope to show them that living an Atkins lifestyle is easy, personalized and flexible, and you get to enjoy great-tasting food."

Showcasing the Atkins approach, products and Lowe's personal experience living an Atkins lifestyle, the brand is extending the ad buy for the first time beyond cable to target sports- and lifestyle-focused programming, primetime regional network television, connected TV and expanded digital media to engage with consumers who want to follow a self-directed and personalized healthy lifestyle approach.

"Rob has an intrinsic connection to the Atkins brand, and we look forward to working together in our partnership, continuing to raise awareness for our nutritional philosophy and mission," said Scott Parker, chief marketing officer. "Rob understands how the greatest epidemics of our time and the health of our world, are all connected to how we eat. Our campaign, 'Any Questions?,' focuses on what Rob does best – engaging with people – helping them understand the ease and accessibility of the Atkins approach to eating, our products and the many benefits."

The first ads began airing on December 30 and are part of an integrated marketing campaign comprised of advertising, marketing, public relations and social media. Consumers can visit www.Atkins.com/askrob to see all of the ads and digital spots. The creative was executed by Acme Idea Company of Norwalk, Conn.

About Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

The Atkins® product portfolio consists of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products. Over the past 45 years, the Atkins brand has become an iconic American brand rooted in the nutritional principles of reduced sugar and carbohydrates, with optimal protein and good fats. Atkins products are available online at Atkins.com and in more than 43,000 locations throughout the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about Atkins, visit www.atkins.com.

SOURCE Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.