Atkins Launches Atkins Party Planner Skill for Amazon Alexa to Help People Curate Crave-worthy Low Carb Party Menus

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atkins is launching a new tool to help people enjoy delicious healthy food timed to celebratory gatherings called the Atkins Party Planner Skill for Amazon Alexa. In partnership with brand spokesperson Rob Lowe, the Atkins Party Planner Skill for Amazon Alexa offers tasty recipe solutions to traditionally high-carb dishes to help people curate crave-worthy low carb menus for their next party. All people have to do is "Ask Alexa" to enable the Atkins Party Planner and they can access low carb party swaps, introduced by Rob himself.

"With the Atkins Party Planner, I want to help people make better decisions as we gear up for the big game and all celebrations in 2020. It's easy to make simple swaps to high-carb favorites and I know these recipes will make staying on track stress-free and easy," said Lowe. "Living a healthy life is a priority for me and embracing the Atkins low carb lifestyle for the past 20 years has kept me energized and able to achieve success."

To take the stress out of party planning and access the Atkins Party Planner Skill for Amazon Alexa :

Alexa is a cloud-based voice service from Amazon. Alexa is the brain behind Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices. Using Alexa is as simple as asking a question—just ask, and Alexa will respond instantly

Go to your Alexa device or download the Amazon Alexa app to your Apple or Android smartphone

Enable the Alexa skill by saying, "Alexa, enable Atkins Party Planner!" or by clicking here

Atkins Party Planner!" or by clicking here Say one of Rob's favorite party recipes – jalapeno poppers, mac and cheese, pizza, sliders, dip or pigs in a blanket

Rob will share the swap idea – it's that easy!

Consumers can also enable the skill through the Alexa Skills store on the Amazon website or through the Amazon Alexa app by searching for Atkins Party Planner

The Atkins Party Planner Skill for Amazon Alexa comes on the heels of the launch of a new integrated national marketing campaign, "Any Questions?" featuring brand spokesperson Lowe. He answers questions from consumers that came in through social media, busting myths and stating the truth about living an Atkins low carb lifestyle to empower and educate consumers. With each ad addressing a different question and theme, the campaign runs across television and digital media.

"With the Atkins Party Planner Skill for Amazon Alexa, people can get a taste of what Rob enjoys timed to football games and other social gatherings and see how delicious a low carb lifestyle can be," said Scott Parker, chief marketing officer. "This tool brings Rob into people's homes to help them make smarter decisions and live a healthier life, which is our ultimate mission."

For more information on the Atkins Party Planner visit www.atkins.com/atkinspartyplanner.

About the Atkins® Brand

Over the past 45 years, the Atkins brand has become an iconic American brand rooted in the nutritional principles of reduced sugar and carbohydrates, with optimal protein and good fats. Grounded in science and more than 100 clinical studies, the Atkins lifestyle has helped millions of people achieve their personal weight management and health goals. Atkins' portfolio of products includes nutritional bars, ready-to-drink shakes, and confectionary treats to support the Atkins lifestyle, with free access to all tools such as the website, 1600+ recipes, meal planner, mobile app, community forums, and more. Atkins products are available online at https://shop.atkins.com/, through e-commerce, and in more than 70,000 locations throughout the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about Atkins, visit www.atkins.com.

SOURCE Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

