ATKINS RANCH INTRODUCES A NEW CONTEMPORARY BRAND DESIGN FOR THEIR GRASS FED LAMB FROM NEW ZEALAND

FREMONT, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Atkins Ranch, the leading brand of premium, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised lamb for over three decades, has undergone a brand refresh to better align its packaging design with its brand purpose and celebrate its New Zealand origins. The goal of the rebrand is to make lamb more visible to shoppers who are seeking meat raised with the highest level of ethical standards and sustainable farming practices.

Atkins Ranch Ground Lamb

"Consumers are increasingly looking for grass-fed meat with the highest level of verified claims" says Atkins Ranch CEO, Pat Maher. "We're proud to have been the first lamb producer in the world to achieve Non-GMO Project verification, as well as being the first lamb producer globally to achieve Global Animal Partnership Step-4 accreditation." Each element of the new brand look was specifically designed to help consumers better navigate their product options at the point of purchase. "The contemporary premium design reflects our key purpose – naturally raised lamb that tastes extraordinary" comments Atkins Ranch Marketing Director, Jenny Stornetta.

The brand update is just one step in the ongoing effort to lead the lamb category. Atkins Ranch continues to focus on farming and supply chain innovation, finding new opportunities to deliver the highest quality lamb and to leave nature even better than we found it. As a key member of Land to Market's Regenerative Leadership Council, Atkins Ranch was the first New Zealand meat company to commit to a full-scale program using regenerative farming methods with verified outcomes. "By farming regeneratively, we work with and change with the land we care for, to sequester carbon, improve water quality and biodiversity, enrich soils and leave natural systems stronger, healthier and more resilient than we found them. We believe that farming can, and should, be better for the land that we are guardians of, and for generations to come" says Maher. "We share our knowledge openly, hoping others will follow - and over the years we've taken every opportunity to set new standards and be judged against them."

Atkins Ranch lamb is available nationwide at Whole Foods Market and select premium grocery stores. For a store nearest you, please visit https://www.atkinsranch.com/find-us.

About Atkins Ranch

Atkins Ranch is a collective of over 100+ family farms in New Zealand. We are a family that values honesty, respect and high standards, and you can taste that in our lamb. To learn more about Atkins Ranch, please visit https://www.atkinsranch.com or follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/atkinsranchlamb or Instagram @atkinsranch

