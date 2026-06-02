AtkinsRéalis Appoints Byron Bright as President, U.S.

MONTREAL, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, today announced the appointment of Byron Bright as President, U.S., as part of a planned transition, succeeding Steve Morriss effective July 1st, 2026. In this role, Mr. Bright will build on the strong foundation established by Steve Morriss, who prior to his retirement will remain with AtkinsRéalis and continue to oversee the global Minerals & Metals business and lead our growth market with the hyperscalers until the end of the year.

This succession comes as AtkinsRéalis continues to strengthen its position in the U.S., rising from 20th to 16th in the ENR 2026 Top 20 Design Firms ranking and delivering a strong first quarter marked by record backlog.

"Byron is a proven leader with a strong track record of delivering results in complex, high-stakes environments," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtkinsRéalis. "His operational experience, growth-centered mindset and values make him the right leader to accelerate the next phase of development in this critical region. I also want to thank Steve Morriss for strengthening our U.S. business and positioning it for continued success."

"AtkinsRéalis has built a strong presence across the U.S., underpinned by deep technical expertise and trusted client relationships," said Byron Bright. "I was particularly drawn to the organization's shared values and its culture of caring for people, which remain central to its growth strategy and set it apart in the market. I'm energized by the opportunity ahead and look forward to working with the team to build on this foundation, expand our capabilities, and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

Mr. Bright brings more than 25 years of experience across engineering, technical services, program management, and government services. Prior to joining AtkinsRéalis, he served in multiple executive leadership positions at KBR, Inc. including President of KBR Government Solutions, and most recently Chief Operating Officer. During his tenure, he helped scale KBR's government business through disciplined organic growth and strategic acquisitions, an experience directly aligned with AtkinsRéalis' priorities.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis