ATL Technology Acquires Leading Medical Device and Catheter Manufacturer

CRI is a manufacturer of interventional catheters, tube sets, and other assemblies for medical devices with expertise in tube extrusion, catheter assembly and final FDA product packaging for sterilization. CRI services OEM customers as well as sell their own catheter line under the brand Thomas Medical.

"Through the addition of CRI, we are in a position to serve the medical device industry at an even higher level," stated Brad Brown, CEO at ATL. "This expansion of our global network offers numerous benefits to both national and international OEMs. Now, combining ATLs connector know-how with CRI's catheter capabilities, we will make optimal use of our expertise and specialties relating to catheters and custom engineering in delivering a best-in-class product."

"This acquisition is consistent with Biomerics' overall strategy to expand and invest in additional production and engineering capabilities to develop a global competitive advantage," said Travis Sessions, CEO, Biomerics. "CRI's products and technology complement our current portfolio in the medical space and will broaden our product offering for suppliers around the world."

CRI has manufacturing both domestically (Indianapolis, IN) and internationally (Costa Rica). The employees at these locations will be working closely with teams from ATL and Biomerics throughout the integration process and as they work to expand the Costa Rica operation.

About ATL Technology

Based in Utah's "Silicon Slopes" and founded in 1993, ATL Technology combines the industry's best engineering experts and technology to deliver connectivity solutions for market-leading devices. With a domestic development center and offices around the world, ATL uses local teams and wholly owned global execution resources to take devices from concept to prototype and into scalable production. Turnkey interconnect solutions from ATL include connectors, wire design, overmolding, wire harness automation, surface mount technology (SMT), and injection molding.

About Biomerics

Biomerics specializes in the design, development, and production of medical devices for diagnostic and interventional procedures for the cardiovascular, structural heart, cardiac rhythm management, and vascular access markets. The company, formed in 2009, has grown into a leading supplier for the $250 billion medical device industry. Biomerics has five locations, including facilities in Minnesota and Utah.

