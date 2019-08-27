ATL Technology Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATL Technology today announced it has named John Scadden as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. ATL Technology creates custom medical connector systems, custom interconnect assemblies, and turnkey manufacturing solutions.

"I am extremely excited to be joining such a seasoned team, bringing a unique approach to the market," said Scadden. "In addition, I've been extremely impressed by ATL's ability to add significant value through its operations in the US, China and Costa Rica. The opportunities at ATL are limitless."

Prior to ATL, he served as CFO in two Portland, Oregon based firms, Dry, Inc. and Evo, Inc., and brings 25+ years of experience with high-growth companies to this position. Additionally, Scadden has also been Treasurer of FEI Company and held finance roles within Novell, Inc.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome John to ATL where his successful finance and operations experience in high growth and international environments will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we continue our rapid growth trajectory," said Dave Gens, President & COO of ATL.

Scadden received his bachelor's degree in Business Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and a master's degree in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

About ATL Technology

Based in Utah's "Silicon Slopes" and founded in 1993, ATL Technology combines the industry's best engineering experts and technology to deliver connectivity solutions for market-leading devices. With a domestic development center and offices around the world, ATL uses local teams and wholly owned global execution resources to take devices from concept to prototype and into scalable production. Turnkey interconnect solutions from ATL include connectors, wire design, overmolding, wire harness automation, surface mount technology (SMT), and injection molding.

SOURCE ATL Technology

Related Links

http://atltechnology.com

