ATL Technology Expands Operations in Costa Rica, Divests CRI Business Unit

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATL Technology, an interconnect development and manufacturing partner of top medical device firms, today announced the expansion of its Costa Rica operations and the divestiture of its Catheter Research Inc. ("CRI") business unit to Biomerics.

"With the increase in interconnect manufacturing demand in Costa Rica, we wanted to put ourselves in a better position to serve our customers and live our mission of bringing impactful medical devices to market," remarked Brad Brown, CEO of ATL. "This expansion will help us do that."

The expansion, which will add over 9,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space, is one step in ATL's strategic Costa Rica growth plan.

ATL has been operating in Costa Rica since 2013. Since that time, the operations have grown to include over 85 employees and 22,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space, helping supply some of the top medical device companies in the world with cutting-edge interconnect solutions.

This announcement comes on the heels of ATL's decision to divest its CRI business unit.

CRI, a manufacturer of interventional catheters and medical device assemblies with locations in Costa Rica and Indiana, was purchased by ATL in a joint venture with Biomerics in 2018.

"Acquiring and running CRI enabled us to learn some valuable lessons about catheter development and manufacturing, which we can use to help our customers moving forward," explained Brad. "We plan on investing the proceeds from the sale in our internal R&D and growth initiatives."

To celebrate the Costa Rica expansion, ATL will be hosting an open house on Friday, January 24. The open house will be by invitation only.

ATL will also be discussing the plant expansion, the future of interconnect systems, and the latest medical device technology at its exclusive event, #BeyondWest, at MD&M West in February. To enter for your chance to attend #BeyondWest, please visit this page.

SOURCE ATL Technology

