Atlan Raises $16M Series A Round led by Insight Partners to Build a Collaboration Hub for Data Teams

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlan, announced that it has closed its $16M Series A round led by global venture capital and private equity firm, Insight Partners. A number of high-profile angel investors also participated in the round, including Bob Muglia, former CEO of Snowflake, Bob Moore and Jake Stein, founders of Stitch, and Auren Hoffman, founder of Safegraph and Liveramp. Existing investors Sequoia Surge and Waterbridge Ventures also participated in the round.

As a part of the investment, Insight Managing Director Teddie Wardi will join Atlan's board of directors. "As the modern data stack becomes mainstream, a collaborative layer that acts as a glue across a variety of tools like Snowflake, Databricks, BI tools, and AI/ML applications, is becoming a necessity," said Wardi. "Atlan is bringing a truly collaborative approach to the modern data stack, leading the way like Figma did for design teams or Github did for engineering teams. We are thrilled to welcome Atlan to Insight and advise the team on operations, go-to-market, and product development."

Atlan started out as an internal project at data for good firm, SocialCops, and was incubated across 200+ data projects, including India's National Data Platform used by the Prime Minister himself. Since emerging from stealth, the company has grown rapidly, reporting 16X growth within the last two quarters. Atlan is currently used by teams at large enterprises like Unilever and Scripps Health as well as high growth startups like Postman.

Atlan's data collaboration platform creates a unified discovery and collaboration experience across the entire modern data stack. "Today, data assets are not just tables, but code, models, BI dashboards, and pipelines," said Prukalpa Sankar, Co-Founder of Atlan. "At Atlan, we are reimagining the human experience with data — why can't data assets be shared as easily as sharing a link on Google Docs, or if Google Analytics can tell you usage on a website, why can't we do the same for our data?"

"As we rolled-out our modern data platform, we were looking for a product that made it easier to democratize our data and was less dependent on someone central answering each individual analyst's questions on a one-off basis. Legacy solutions in the market were tailored to legacy systems and approaches where IT or a single data stewardship team owns the data. Atlan was the only solution that was built for a collaborative, bottom-up approach. With native integrations with our modern analytics stack like Snowflake and Tableau, Atlan was very easy to set-up - we had all of our data sources flowing within the first day," said Danielle Boeglin Ragan, Vice President of Data & Analytics at Techstyle, one of the world's largest membership-based fashion companies with a diverse portfolio of brands, including Fabletics, Savage X Fenty, JustFab, FabKids, and ShoeDazzle.

Atlan was recently recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in DataOps, one of the Top 3 companies globally to make the list.

"We are excited to partner with Insight as their significant expertise in backing ScaleUp SaaS companies will help accelerate our growth," said Varun Banka, Co-Founder of Atlan. Atlan plans to use the funding to expand its current team of 40 across marketing, sales, and customer success, and accelerate its go-to market motion.

About Atlan

Atlan is a modern data collaboration workspace (like Github for engineering or Figma for design). By acting as a virtual hub for data assets ranging from tables and dashboards to models & code, Atlan enables teams to create a single source of truth for all their data assets, and collaborate across the modern data stack through deep integrations with tools like Slack, data warehouses like Snowflake & Redshift, BI tools like Looker, Sisense & Tableau, data science tools and more.

A pioneer in the space, Atlan was recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in DataOps, as one of the top 3 companies globally.

Visit www.atlan.com or follow us on Twitter @atlanHQ

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners .

SOURCE Atlan

Related Links

http://www.atlan.com

