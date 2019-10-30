Atlanta Aesthetics Becomes Killingsworth Center for Plastic Surgery

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chris Killingsworth today announces that Atlanta Aesthetics will now become Killingsworth Center For Plastic Surgery -www.killingsworthplasticsurgery.com - with locations in Cumming and Atlanta, Georgia. Killingsworth Center For Plastic Surgery led by esteemed double board-certified Dr. Chris Killingsworth, MD, FACS, offers award winning comprehensive full-body reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. The practice has changed its name and has grown exponentially since its inception in 2012 due to incredible service and outstanding results of the practice. The practice has gained incredible awareness and specializes in "The Mommy Makeover" for women post child bearing. Dr. Chris Killingsworth was voted "Best Cosmetic Surgeon" three times including 2019, by The Forsyth County News Readers Choice Award.

Killingworth Center For Plastic Surgery's primary focus is on "The Mommy Makeover" designed to restore the shape and appearance of a woman's body after childbearing. Dr Killingworth has worked with many women who notice changes in their bodies post-pregnancy. The practice has worked with most mothers to focus on the breasts, abdomen, waist, genitalia and buttocks. The new Center continues to grow and will expand the practice to include another highly regarded plastic surgeon, as well as other plastic surgery health care professionals to better serve the needs of clients seeking the best in cosmetic procedures.

At Killingsworth Center for Plastic Surgery, it is understood that cosmetic procedure is a very personal decision and the importance for patients to feel secure when they decide to pursue any type of cosmetic or plastic surgery is of the utmost importance. Killingsworth Center for Plastic Surgery understands the importance of honesty and integrity and that is why the practice helps each patient look and feel their best by matching their individual needs with quality surgical and medical care.

At Killingsworth Center for Plastic Surgery, their mission is to provide patients the best possible results from the cosmetic medical procedure. "We treat every patient with honesty, respect, and outstanding care in a safe, comfortable setting," said Dr. Chris Killingworth. "Our growing practice is dedicated to achieving rewarding results using only the most innovative techniques and the highest standards of safety, cleanliness and advanced technology," adds Dr. Killingsworth. "Our expanded practice from Atlanta Aesthetics to Killingsworth Center for Plastic Surgery is designed to help continue to meet the needs of growing patients and help them achieve their aesthetic goals," he adds.

About Killingworth Center for Plastic Surgery

www.atlantaaesthetics.com

Formerly Atlanta Aesthetics, Killingsworth Center For Plastic Surgery was established in 2012, recognizing the need for both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery in the North Atlanta area. The practice is conveniently located on the Northside Forsyth campus in Cumming and in Atlanta, GA. The staff is local, and dedicated to serving the community and the surrounding areas. Follow us on Social Media!

About Dr. Killingsworth

Dr. Christopher Killingsworth is a double board-certified Atlanta plastic surgeon specializing in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. He was selected as the Best Cosmetic Surgeon by the Best of Forsyth Reader's Choice Awards in 2015, 2017 and 2019. He graduated from the University of Florida with highest honors and completed an award-winning research thesis in the area of vascular surgery (Lifeline Foundation Research Initiatives in Vascular Disease). He then attended the Medical College of Georgia for medical school, where he earned the William B. Dion award for Most Outstanding Student Pursuing a Career in Surgery. Dr. Killingsworth then attended the prestigious University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he completed a five-year residency in general surgery, focusing on breast and cancer surgery, vascular surgery and minimally invasive (laparoscopic) techniques. After serving as chief resident, he then went on to complete a dynamic fellowship in plastic surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he received excellent operative training with broad exposure to complex reconstruction and advanced cosmetic surgery. Some of the specific areas of training include breast reconstruction with microvascular and implant techniques, cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body, complex hand injury management including microvascular surgery and replantation. During his seven years of surgical training, he had the opportunity to be educated and shaped by many well-known leaders in general and plastic surgery. He is the founder and managing partner of Killingsworth Center for Plastic Surgery- formerly Atlanta Aesthetics. Through a dedication to customer service, quality patient care and compassion, he was able to grow the practice to two locations since its inception in 2012. Killingsworth Center for Plastic Surgery is a thriving plastic surgery practice with locations in Forsyth County and north Metro Atlanta. Dr. Killingsworth and his wife Lindsay (an OB-GYN) live in the north Atlanta area with their three daughters.

Media contact:

Stacey Bender

228154@email4pr.com

973-744-0707

