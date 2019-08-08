Atlanta and Baltimore Police Departments and Orange County Sheriff's Office Deploy Axon's Officer Safety Plan 7+

"It is great to see major agencies harnessing all the benefits of the Axon network with OSP 7+," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "We are committed to providing our customers the most cutting edge, officer-centric products that help officers protect their communities."

Significant orders for Axon's TASER 7 weapon were received from the following domestic agencies and represent only those agencies who granted permission to be named:

Miami-Dade Police Department (FL): 2,350 TASER 7 weapons

Atlanta Police Department (GA): 1,700 TASER 7 weapons and 1,700 Axon Body 3 cameras on the Officer Safety Plan 7+ with an additional 300 TASER 7 weapons under the TASER 7 Certification Plan

