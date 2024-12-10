Atlanta-based Addiction Treatment Center No Longer Bound Partners with Networking App Connector to Combat Isolation, Crucial for Recovery

Men in recovery at No Longer Bound have a new way to stay connected by leveraging feature-rich app to build and maintain relationships, significantly increasing the chances of maintaining sobriety

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta startup Connector Technologies , an AI-enabled, location-based business networking company, today announced a partnership with Atlanta-based No Longer Bound , one of the nation's leading treatment centers for men battling drug and alcohol addiction. Through this partnership, current residents at the facility and graduates of the program will use Connector to discreetly stay in touch with their peers in recovery, alleviating feelings of isolation and providing emotional support for those struggling with substance use disorders to achieve long-term sobriety.

The Connector App is custom branded for those who register using the No Longer Bound access code.

Connection, particularly through support groups like No Longer Bound and Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), is invaluable for individuals in recovery. It provides an essential social network, a sense of belonging, and vital accountability, significantly boosting the chances of maintaining sobriety and improving overall mental health.

"We always say the opposite of addiction is not sobriety; the opposite of addiction is connection," said Ben Tison , Executive Director of No Longer Bound. "The Connector app is a great way for those in recovery to stay connected and maintain daily accountability. As human beings, we are wired to connect with other people, both physically and emotionally. But as addicts, many of us self-isolate and experience loneliness. Connector is the 21st-century antidote to that behavior."

Connector was developed as a versatile networking app to make it easy for users in business to create professional connections to improve sales and career connections. It facilitates meaningful location-based connections at any venue or event, from airports and sporting arenas to convention centers, helping individuals identify and establish valuable business, professional, and career relationships.

It quickly became evident that it can also be leveraged to provide advantages for other purposes, allowing applications across diverse sectors. Connector has proven an ideal solution for the recovery world, allowing users to nurture relationships with family and friends, support sober communities, and communicate with recovery coaches and sponsors.

"No Longer Bound's 30-year history of transforming lives affected by addiction has always been rooted in connection," said Steven Eppinger , founder and CEO, Connector Technologies. "Whether you're facing addiction or other health-related challenges, having a strong support system is crucial. Connector is designed to provide that kind of networking support, putting help at your fingertips, day or night, anytime, anywhere, particularly in times of crisis."

One of the key aspects of Connector that makes it a particularly well-suited technology partner for No Longer Bound is its ability to provide private-label access for the organization. Members who use a unique access code when registering can enjoy all the features of the Connector platform via a custom-branded version of the app. The access code additionally keeps their affiliation with No Longer Bound discreet and enables members to quickly identify others within their community.

Connector's standout feature is its exclusive, patent-pending Value Score technology. This innovation evaluates both incoming and potential outgoing connection requests using a proprietary algorithm that factors in location, profile similarities, category matches, and user behaviors.

App users can opt-in to get notified of people with common interests and control what personal information to share and how to communicate, including social media profiles or website links. The platform is uniquely suited to enhance networking opportunities, minimize the discomfort of cold introductions, and proactively identify meaningful connections across organizations and groups with shared goals.

To donate to No Longer Bound, please visit the organization's donation page . You can download the Connector App from Google Play and the Apple App Store .

About Connector:

Connector is a location-based, AI-driven professional business networking platform. The app makes proactive relationship recommendations based on user locations, personal profiles and networking interests. In short, it supercharges everyone's ability to make genuine connections that drive meaningful relationships. Connector's proprietary Value Score, which is applied to both inbound and outbound connection suggestions, is based on a patent-pending algorithm powered by AI. Connector complements the value that other business networking platforms provide, introduces a new way to find real, high-value connections, and provides a wide range of options to connect, including through chat apps, face-to-face meet-ups, or simply through the exchange of contact information. For more information, visit https://connectorapp.co/ .

About No Longer Bound:

No Longer Bound is a long-term, residential, faith-based program for men in addiction. We have a full staff of clinical therapists, recovery specialists, and medical professionals. We work with families to aid their recovery process and provide vocational training with 100% job placement after program completion. Our vision is to transform lives beyond sobriety through lasting intimacy with God, self, and others.

