Atlanta Based Alpha Advisors Joins Forces With Riviera Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Riviera Partners, recognized globally as the premier Executive Search firm for Engineering, Product and Design leadership talent announced today that Alpha Advisors and its founder, executive search veteran Jeff Campbell, have joined forces to drive Riviera's continued expansion.

Prior to joining Riviera, Campbell founded and built Alpha Advisors, a boutique search firm that specializes in recruiting senior information technology and quantitative talent for financial services and technology clients around the globe. Prior to Alpha Advisors, he led the Technology and Operations Practice for The Fiderion Group, specializing in recruiting information technology professionals for financial services companies. He also was a Principal at Heidrick & Struggles, where he served hedge fund, asset management and investment banking clients. While at Heidrick & Struggles, he worked as an in-house technology recruiter at Citadel Investment Group in Chicago, Illinois. He was the London-based Director of Strategic Sourcing for iXL. He began his executive search career as a Senior Associate at Korn/Ferry International. He earned his bachelor's degree at Georgia State University. He is certified in Benchmarks® by the Center of Creative Leadership.

"Riviera's data-driven approach to search is unparalleled," said Jeff Campbell, Managing Director of Alpha Advisors. "The opportunity to join their platform and help expand their business into new geographies and industry verticals was a unique opportunity too compelling to pass up."

"Jeff has a proven track record of outstanding service delivery and decades of expertise in recruiting senior technology executives," said Will Hunsinger, CEO of Riviera Partners. "I was incredibly impressed with what he achieved building Alpha Advisors and I am confident Jeff's addition to our Executive Search practice will further accelerate our growth."

Founded in 2002, Riviera provides full-stack, technology-enabled Recruiting and Advisory Services focused exclusively on the three pillars of software development and delivery; design, product management and engineering. Riviera brings an innovative approach to an evolving industry, combining insights from years of recruiting expertise with a sophisticated technology platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best talent based on a technology company's specific needs. Based in San Francisco with offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York and Bozeman, Montana, the firm is recognized by leading venture capitalists and technology innovators as a top recruiting firm and has placed candidates in leading markets, including San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, New York, Boston, Chicago, Austin and Southern California. For more information, visit rivierapartners.com.

