ATLANTA-BASED BIP WEALTH ACQUIRES THE MONEY ADVISOR GROUP, A COLUMBUS, GEORGIA-BASED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AND RETIREMENT PLANNING FIRM

The strategic partnership opens new private investment opportunities for investors in the Columbus, Georgia market

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Money Advisor Group, LLC ("TMAG"), a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) specializing in investment management and retirement planning, has signed a deal to be acquired by Atlanta-based RIA, BIP Wealth through its new BIP Alliance initiative. Recently named on wealthmanagement.com's RIA Edge 100, as well as the top 3 on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2023 Best Places to Work list for medium-sized companies, BIP Wealth provides investment management and sophisticated planning solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families, institutional clients, and corporate retirement plans. Through this strategic acquisition, TMAG clients and new investors in West Central Georgia, East Alabama, and the surrounding region will gain expanded access to BIP's top-tier wealth management platform, including its private market investment solutions and advanced planning capabilities.

The Money Advisor Group Founder Tim Money (left) and BIP Wealth CEO Bill Harris (right).

TMAG was founded in 2001 by Tim Money with the mission to provide individual and corporate clients with unbiased financial advisory services, including retirement planning and comprehensive wealth management. The partnership between TMAG and BIP strategically unites two firms that share a people-first approach and service ethos to clients and their local communities.

"From the beginning, our focus has been on taking care of our beloved clients and team members," said Money. "Our longstanding commitment to serving our clients in every way possible has been and continues to be our primary mission, even as we discussed how a partnership with BIP Wealth would take shape. Our earliest discussions made it clear that BIP aligns with our values and priorities."

The partnership between TMAG and BIP represents a unique opportunity for team members of both teams to build on their already impressive capabilities. TMAG team members will gain access to private market investment solutions, augmented planning capabilities and a client acquisition and service engine that has produced industry-leading client growth and retention. For BIP, acquiring TMAG initiates a growth strategy focused on building value through partnering with established and respected firms.

"The TMAG acquisition will enable BIP to extend our unique value proposition in partnership with people who share our values," said Bill Harris, CEO of BIP Wealth. "BIP is thrilled to broaden our reach into the Columbus area and surrounding markets with Tim and his impressive team. They bring a shared commitment to excellence and lifetime service to their clients, and we are happy to welcome them to the BIP family."

"We have decades of experience connecting our clients – particularly families and individual investors – to the best and most innovative segments of the American Economy. Our unique investment platform enables clients to earn significantly higher risk-adjusted returns through a sophisticated portfolio management and planning process," said Mark Buffington, CEO of BIP Capital and Co-founder of BIP Wealth. "Simply put, very few investment advisors are capable of delivering the same quality of investment solutions to their clients and we are honored to extend those capabilities to Tim and his team."

The acquisition of The Money Advisor Group, which closes on May 22, 2024, increases BIP's assets under management (AUM) to over $3.3 billion. Tim will remain in the role of President of The Money Advisor Group, and the entire TMAG team will become part of BIP.

BIP Wealth maintains offices in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Nashville, and now Columbus, GA, while serving clients across the country.

About BIP Wealth

BIP Wealth is a leading registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with over $3 billion in assets under management (as of 4/1/2024), which include high-net-worth individuals and families. BIP Wealth is a wealth creation engine that integrates financial planning with public market investing and private market opportunities. Founded in 2007, BIP Wealth operates in Atlanta & Alpharetta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and now Columbus, GA. Find more information about BIP Wealth on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram @bipwealth and at bipwealth.com.

About BIP Capital

BIP Capital is recognized as one of the most active Venture Capital firms in the Southeast, serving entrepreneurs, investors, and operators to grow the emerging company ecosystem in their geographic area. BIP Capital applies experience and process to make both investment decisions and operational recommendations, allowing their portfolio companies to get and stay on a glide path of growth.

About The Money Advisor Group

The Money Advisor Group is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with over $300 million in assets under management (AUM) for its clients (as of 4/1/2024), which specializes in investment management and retirement planning. Established in 2001 and led by President and Chief Investment Officer Tim Money, the Money Advisor Group serves families and small businesses in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and twelve other states across the country.

