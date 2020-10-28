Atlanta-based Carabiner Communications Expands with Opening of Nashville Location

ATLANTA and NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carabiner Communications, an Atlanta full-spectrum marketing and public relations firm, announced today that it has opened a satellite location in Nashville, Tennessee. Carabiner assists growing companies by creating and executing strategies designed to build brand awareness, engage target audiences, and drive sales.

"While most people think of Nashville as the home of country music, it's also a hotbed for entrepreneurial development," said Peter Baron, founder and principal at Carabiner Communications. "We've had our eye on Nashville for a while now as a location for expanding our firm. The city continues to grow rapidly, offers a strong talent pool, and has a number of state and local entrepreneurial resources to help support the startup ecosystem."

Nashville ranked 11th on Inc.'s 50 Best U.S. Cities for Starting a Business in 2020.

Healthcare services companies have long been a part of the Nashville business community, giving root to life sciences and healthcare IT innovators, as well as other types of technology businesses. Carabiner specializes in B2B tech companies and also has an established life sciences/healthcare IT practice that has provided services to such companies as AmeriPro EMS, Eagle Telemedicine, Intent Solutions, Jackson Physician Search, miRing, PathCon Laboratories, and Wellsource.

Nashville's more than 500 healthcare companies have an annual global revenue of $84 billion.

"Carabiner's growth strategy is to bring our business model into other rising, tech-driven cities," said Baron. "Our model works in that we deploy a team of veteran strategists in a very cost-effective manner to help both startups and high-growth companies break through the noise and create a market impact."

Heading Carabiner's new Nashville satellite location is Virginia Cochran, who offers more than 12 years of experience in public relations, sales, strategic planning, and team management. A resident of Nashville since 1997, Cochran has worked with hospitals and health systems to build communication and stakeholder engagement strategies for crisis management, merger & acquisition, change management, and brand reputation projects. In addition to healthcare, her background includes both agency and corporate work in the hospitality, building products, technology, and sports marketing industries. Cochran's past experience also includes communications and county awareness/adoption for the Imagination Library program under the Governor's Early Literacy Program in partnership with Dolly Parton.

Cochran holds a bachelor's degree in Public Relations from Auburn University.

Carabiner Communications is listed in the top 5 of Atlanta's 20 Largest Public Relations Firms by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

About Carabiner Communications

Founded in 2004, Carabiner Communications has evolved to become one of the top marketing and PR firms in the Southeast. As our name implies, we help B2Bs get connected to their targeted audiences and the influencers who have their ear. Our team is comprised of experienced professionals whose services include messaging and branding, content development and marketing, public relations, lead generation, and more. We're strategic, cost-effective, and ready to partner with you to drive sales. Learn more about us on our website, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

