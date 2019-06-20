Atlanta-Based Construction Resources LLC Announces the Acquisition of United Materials Inc.

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Resources LLC, an Atlanta-based design and construction supply company, has acquired United Materials Inc. (UMI), a Florida-based importer and distributor of surfacing materials.

Since its founding in 2002, UMI has grown into one of the largest wholesale suppliers of stone products in the Southeast. Its countertop slab offerings include quartz, natural stone, porcelain and recycled glass, in addition to complementary products including tile and sinks. UMI has a diversified customer base, with more than 1,500 customers and annual revenues in excess of $50 million. UMI has three design centers/distribution facilities located in Naples, Tampa and Boynton Beach, Florida.

Don DiNorcia and his management team at UMI will continue in their current roles, post-transaction, as a part of the Construction Resources group. UMI's sales and operations teams will continue providing superior-quality products and service to their clients. In the near future, UMI has plans for expansion throughout the state of Florida. This will generate a greater reach, facilitating a more localized distribution of slabs to better support the fabricator network in the residential and commercial segments.

Construction Resources (CR) has developed an enviable reputation in the design and construction sector, particularly in the Southeast, with its diverse product portfolio and steady growth through both start-ups and acquisitions. Founded by the Hires family in 1970 to manufacture cultured marble products, CR now offers over 60 nationally recognized brands across 10 product categories in the single-family, multi-family and commercial segments.

"The acquisition of UMI came as a natural fit as we looked to expand our geographic footprint and continue executing on our strategic plan to become the premier one-stop-shop for design, product sourcing and project management needs of the remodel and new build markets," said Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources. "Under the leadership of Don DiNorcia, UMI has built a solid business reputation and we believe great opportunity awaits both brands," he added.

"We truly are excited about the opportunity this partnership presents our company," said Don DiNorcia, president of UMI. "From an operations and geographical standpoint, there is exceptional value in the Construction Resources brand. Our businesses align almost seamlessly and our potential for growth increases greatly with their support."

Media Contact:

Lorenzo Marquez

713-999-5229

lorenzom@marqetgroup.com

About Construction Resources

Construction Resources LLC is a 49-year-old company that provides residential and commercial builders/remodelers, as well as homeowners, with a one-stop shop for their kitchen, bath, multi-family cabinets, flooring, appliances, garage doors, fireplaces, glass & mirror and specialty needs. The staff at Construction Resources LLC has the ability to provide products from several sister companies including Atlanta Marble Mfg., Atlanta Kitchen, Atlanta Glass & Mirror, Florida Bath & Surfaces, CR Home of Alabama, Builders Floor Covering and Tile, Builder Specialties, Colonial Lighting, Sewell Appliance, National StoneWorks and ARD.

Construction Resources LLC is a part of the Monomoy Capital Partners portfolio of businesses.

About Monomoy Capital Partners

Monomoy Capital Partners (MCP) is a private investment firm with $1.5 billion in committed capital across a family of three investment funds. MCP invests in the debt and equity of middle-market businesses that can benefit from operational and financial improvement, with a focus on manufacturing, distribution and consumer product businesses in North America and Europe.

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Construction Resources website

SOURCE Construction Resources LLC