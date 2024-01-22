Atlanta-Based Consulting Firm KWI Communications Purchased by Firm CEO Leah Gladu

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KWI Communications, a corporate communications and change management consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has been purchased by its CEO Leah Gladu. As new owner, Gladu will continue to lead the company as CEO. She is committed to the agency's long-term success, including the success of its employees and clients.

Founded in 2007 by Ken Willis, KWI Communications began as a small collective of exceptional specialists with a unique understanding of corporate culture who could focus on true partnerships with their clients. Today, KWI boasts a diverse team of professionals from a variety of backgrounds and with decades of experience. Gladu, who has more than 20 years of executive communications experience, has been instrumental in helping build and grow KWI during its transition from a niche internal communications agency to a people-centric consulting firm focused on a top-down approach to developing culture and community.

"I have had the privilege of working closely alongside KWI's original owners, leadership team and talented workforce to help elevate the agency's expertise to meet the evolving needs of our clients and industry," Gladu said. "As CEO and now owner, I am committed to maintaining the same high standard of care and thought leadership we are already well known for."

During her nearly ten-year tenure at KWI Communications, Gladu has held various leadership roles, most recently including CEO, President and Vice President of Strategic Communications and Partnerships. Gladu expertly counsels clients, coaches team members and fosters a company culture characterized by excellence, collaboration and community. Willis built KWI with relationships at its core, and that will remain the same under Gladu's ownership.

"I have worked closely with Leah for nearly ten years and have seen first-hand how deeply passionate she is about KWI's people and clients," said Willis. "I fully trust her with KWI's legacy and look forward to seeing what she accomplishes."

About KWI Communications

KWI Communications is a corporate communications and change management consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2007, KWI Communications partners with some of the country's most reputable brands to provide comprehensive services ranging from internal communications, change management and employee engagement, public relations, digital media and brand reputation. Our mission to put people at the center of business is the cornerstone of our people-centric approach that continues to drive results for clients across industries. Learn more at https://kwicomm.com/.

SOURCE KWI Communications