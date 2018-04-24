Atlanta Based Entrepreneur Diverts 2.5 Million Pounds from Landfills and Disrupts Big Junk Removal Industry

Marietta native Greg Workmon launched the company after a very negative experience with a "Big Junk" business. A lifelong resident of the region, Workmon was driven to create a better junk removal experience so that others wouldn't have to deal with the inaccurate pricing schemes so often utilized by the Big Junk industry.

"LoadUp began with me picking up mattresses in my truck. But in just two years, we have expanded to a multi-million-dollar business," Workmon explained.

Workmon was born with Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disorder that affects the lungs and digestive system. He feels that the rapid success and impact of LoadUp shows that almost anything is possible with the right focus, attitude and work. Having started LoadUp from scratch and built it into a successful national business, Workmon hopes to show others that dreams can be made into reality.

"The average life expectancy of someone with Cystic Fibrosis is about 37," said Workmon. "I'm in great health and consider it my duty to give back to the community and my wife Lindsey and my 1-year old son Rhett in every way possible. I can't imagine living anywhere other than Atlanta. I'm proud we have been able to create jobs in the region, offer customers a better service at a lower price and help the local environment."

Customers receive an upfront rate over the phone or online. In this way, customers know exactly what to expect before the onsite visit occurs. By using a proprietary software system, LoadUp manages drivers in an effective and efficient manner and prices that are typically 20-30% less than other fully licensed and insured junk removal companies.

LoadUp deploys a large network of independently licensed and insured junk hauling professionals. Customers receive honest and transparent pricing upfront and a 20-30% lower cost than a standard junk removal company with no compromise in quality or insurance coverage. Learn more at goloadup.com.

