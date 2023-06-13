Atlanta-Based EnviroSpark Announces Integration of NACS Connectors into its Electric Vehicle Charging Network

News provided by

EnviroSpark

13 Jun, 2023, 11:54 ET

The turnkey charging solutions provider continues to evolve to meet driver demands

ATLANTA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroSpark Energy Solutions, Inc., a pioneering force in turnkey electric vehicle charging solutions, announced that the company will integrate North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors into its nationwide, EnviroSpark-owned charging network, in support of the adoption of the technology by leading automakers Tesla, Ford and General Motors (GM).

"We've already installed and maintained thousands of NACS connectors for partners since our founding in 2014, and in light of the recent upsurge in automakers committing to this technology, we're thrilled to integrate this standard as an option into our own dedicated EnviroSpark Network projects," said Aaron Luque, Founder and CEO of EnviroSpark.

"EnviroSpark has continually served the diverse needs of EV drivers, evolving ahead of the industry to deliver a customer-friendly charging experience. These new advancements are set to catalyze the growth of EV adoption rates and sales, which will inevitably boost throughput on our network."

As the transition to a more EV-centric environment is well underway, the growing demand for charging points means that the U.S. will need hundreds of thousands of new, convenient and easy-to-use fast chargers over the next decade.

"The long-term success of EnviroSpark is inextricably linked to widespread EV adoption, our esteemed partnerships and our ongoing technological leadership," said Luque.

"NACS integration will propel us even further towards EnviroSpark's vision of accessible EV charging for all."

About EnviroSpark

Founded in 2014, EnviroSpark is an industry leader in the turnkey design, installation and operation of EV charging solutions. The company was founded with two missions: to raise awareness around the benefits of electric vehicles and to build a more robust EV charging infrastructure. Responsible for 7,000 plugs to date, EnviroSpark addresses the pain points of North American property owners and drivers by enhancing EV accessibility in customer-friendly ways.

SOURCE EnviroSpark

Also from this source

EnviroSpark Continues Rapid Growth with 100th Hire

EV charging company EnviroSpark secures $15 million in total funding, led by investments from Ultra Capital and top Ga. business leaders

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.